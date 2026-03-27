Itec Apprentice Presented Academic Achievement Award from Healthcare Employer

Training provider Itec Skills and Employment are proud to support the training of staff at TLC Nursing & Homecare in Wrecsam providing quality apprenticeships and development programmes. TLC Nursing & Homecare Plus Ltd recently held its Staff Awards & Celebration Night, bringing colleagues together to recognise dedication, compassion and professionalism across the organisation.

The evening celebrated frontline care staff, long service, professional achievements and special contributions, highlighting the values that underpin TLC’s approach to care.

Yasmin Lorenzo recently completed her Health and Social care Level 3 apprenticeship with Itec, working in the community and with a complex care package, providing support to an individual with complex health needs.

At the awards Itec apprentice Yasmin won the Academic Achievement Award. Yasmin was delighted receive the award and thanked her Itec assessor Clare Webb for supporting this to happen.

Yasmin said, “I was very shocked to win the award. I’m not academic whatsoever. My learning is watch and learn and do. If I’m doing it in a classroom or at university I wouldn’t really learn. When I got the award, I thought ‘that’s not me’ but obviously they thought it was. I was the only person who had completed the Level 3 NVQ within that short a time period. My boss was shocked at how quick I completed it. Clare and I were on it.”

Apprenticeship programmes and assessments can be conducted in a variety of ways to meet individual learning needs. Assessors at Itec are particularly involved in finding delivery styles that benefit their learners most. Assessor Clare supported Yasmin, to complete her apprenticeship using a method that best suited her.

Clare said, “Yasmin is a very focused learner who found that receiving support through discussion and recordings suited her learning style. By adapting my approach to her, I was able to support her effectively, enabling her to achieve her qualification during the time of my support.”

Yasmin said, “She understood how I learn. I’m more of a practical learner than a written learner and she understood that. I liked more face to face meetings and she accommodated that for me.

“She was supportive and on the ball. She was there and got things organised and moved her schedule around for me. Without her help it wouldn’t have been done so quick. I was lucky to have her.”

Yasmin is now gearing herself up to do the Level 4 Health and Social Care qualification which has a larger volume of written assessments compared to practical, but with the Academic Achievement Award under her belt and a passion for the work, Yasmin should move forward with confidence.

She said, “I have a caring nature and like to help people. I love old people and spending a lot of time around them. I found a passion and think ‘why didn’t I do this earlier’. I’m now trying to psych myself up for the Level 4.”

Itec Skills and Employment