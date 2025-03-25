Joan achieves essential qualifications and dream career through PHX support

Joan Britton, a 60-year-old resident of Cumbria, has secured her dream job supporting young people with additional needs, after completing a tailored learning plan provided by PHX Training.

Eager to upskill and transition to a new career, Joan’s work coach directed her to participate in the Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) initiative with leading training provider, PHX Training.

Joan is one of 70 individuals that PHX Training has successfully supported through the LSIP initiative in Cumberland, which is designed to align local workforce skills with employer needs.

It is being delivered to residents across Cumberland by PHX Training, on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce with support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, provided through Cumberland Council and Cumbria Business Growth Hub.

Beginning her journey in September 2024, Joan successfully completed several courses and gained accredited qualifications in Managing Money (Level 2), Safeguarding (Level 2), Mental Health (Level 2), and Customer Service (Level 1).

On the Manging Money Level 2 course, Joan gained essential everyday budgeting skills for effectively managing her finances, as well as a set of transferrable maths skills that can be applied in a variety of work settings.

Meanwhile the Customer Service Level 1 course equipped Joan with knowledge on the fundamental principles of providing a positive customer experience in people facing roles, including building rapport, using tone of voice, and effectively handling complaints.

Through completing her Level 2 qualification in Safeguarding, Joan gained the necessary skills and knowledge to identify and report potential risks in a work setting, especially when working with children or vulnerable adults.

Throughout her time with PHX, Joan also received support to improve her computer literacy, overcoming a key barrier to employment, which enabled her to secure her dream role and confidently complete the required on-the-job training.

Joan said: “The support I received from PHX Training was outstanding. I felt comfortable and supported throughout the entire process.

“Thanks to their help, I was able to secure a job I truly love. They assisted me with updating my CV, earning essential qualifications, and put me on a path that led to a whole new career. I’m so happy with my new role that I plan to continue beyond retirement age.”

PHX Training offers a range of training and vocational courses, including basic English and maths and IT skills, up to specific work sectors qualifications in health and social care, warehousing, and business administration.