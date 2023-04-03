Just 28 days left to nominate Apprentices, Employers, Learning Providers for the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards. ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TALENT !!!

Nominations are still open for the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards which highlights and promotes social mobility, diversity, inclusion and equity in apprenticeships.

The awards, happening for the eighth time, are organised by the Pathway Group in partnership with Pearson.

The awards have been able to recognise over 1,500 apprentices from diverse backgrounds working in various sectors across the UK.

As well as celebrating the talent and diversity that exist within apprentices, the awards also recognise, employers, universities, colleges and independent training providers that support them through this process. The Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards give apprentices the ability to be recognised in there filed and to learn from their perries.

Safaraz Ali (pictured), founder of the awards said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the impact the awards have had on the sector, and how they have evolved in line with a changing world, but the core purpose remains.

“Our purpose is to raise awareness of apprentices and celebrate the best of them. In doing this we hope to increase the take up of apprenticeships by people from minority communities and we encourage all employers, learning providers and apprentices to get involved.”

While diversity, inclusion and equality have by no means been fully realised in the realm of apprenticeships; developments and achievements are being made each day. These awards aim to support and augment this continual commitment to change.

The awards have several industry specific categories for both apprentices and employers, as well as a specific award for learning providers and universities. The deadline for nominations is Friday, 28 April 2023.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards features the following categories which are open to both apprentices and employers:

Accounting & Finance

Management, Legal & Professional Services

Health, Medical & Social Care

Retail, Hospitality and Tourism

Charity, Voluntary & Public Services

Construction Services

Engineering & Manufacturing

Creative, Media & Marketing

Digital & Technology

Transport & Logistics

As well as the following awards:

Judges’ Choice

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Small Medium Employer of the Year

University of the Year

Learning Provider of the Year

Published in