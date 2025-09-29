Landscape Institute and Engineering Skills College Partner to Launch Level 3 Landscape Technician Apprenticeship

Launching the Future of Green Careers: New Landscape Technician Apprenticeship Aims to Bridge Skills Gap and Drive UK Sustainability Agenda

The UK’s urgent need for skilled professionals to deliver on its climate and biodiversity goals has been met with a major new training initiative. The Landscape Institute (LI) and Engineering Skills College (ESC), part of the London Design & Engineering UTC (LDE UTC), have officially partnered to launch the new Level 3 Landscape Technician Apprenticeship. This 24-month program is strategically designed to rapidly build the talent pipeline required to create and manage the greener, healthier, and more sustainable places of tomorrow.

The importance of this new role cannot be overstated. Landscape Technicians are the practical linchpin of the profession, working alongside Chartered Landscape Architects and planners to translate concept designs into reality. Their work ensures projects—from urban parks and community schemes to major infrastructure developments—are delivered successfully, sustainably, and to a high standard.

Speaking on the partnership, Kelli Cochran-Sharp, Education Manager (Higher Education and Apprenticeships) at the Landscape Institute, said:

This collaboration marks an essential step in strengthening the profession’s talent pipeline. By combining ESC’s excellent facilities and teaching expertise with the LI’s role in setting standards and connecting learners with employers, we are building a powerful pathway into landscape careers. This new generation of technicians will be instrumental in shaping a more resilient and sustainable UK.

The Level 3 apprenticeship is fully funded through government support at £9,000 per learner and operates on an “earn-while-you-learn” model. Apprentices will receive a salary while gaining a broad skillset. The curriculum blends remote learning with in-person practical sessions, covering critical areas such as:

Environmental & Site Management:



Design and Technology:



Proficiency in industry-standard software, including Computer-Aided Design (CAD), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and 3D visualisation. Technical Implementation: Detailed knowledge of hard and soft landscape materials, construction methods, and regulatory compliance, including Construction, Design and Management (CDM) Regulations.

Sharna Rolle, Head of Apprenticeships at Engineering Skills College, highlighted the importance of employer involvement:

Our partnership with the Landscape Institute is a commitment to providing employer-led training where demand is high and future opportunities are strong. The launch event underscored the enthusiasm from the sector, confirming that this apprenticeship is exactly what is needed to ensure a skilled, future-proof workforce for the green economy.

The first cohort of apprentices is set to commence the program in January 2026. All apprentices will receive a complimentary Landscape Institute membership, progressing from Student Member to Technician Member upon completion, offering them access to a professional network, valuable CPD resources, and the first step towards achieving Chartered status.

This strategic qualification is a clear investment in the skills needed to tackle the UK’s ecological and urban development challenges, proving that a career in landscape is a definitive path into the burgeoning green economy.