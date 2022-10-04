Launch of Level 3 Certificate for Data Technicians

NOCN Group works in partnership with Boston Training Academy and Makutu DOT IO to develop a Level 3 Certificate for Data Technicians

NOCN Group developed the Level 3 Certificate for Data Technicians in partnership with the Boston Training Academy and with valuable input from Makutu DOT IO. The qualification, launched at the start of September 2022, is mapped to England’s Level 3 Data Technician apprenticeship standard. The role of a data scientist is one of the most in-demand jobs in the UK; on LinkedIn’s 2020 Emerging Job, it was number 7 on the list.

The Level 3 Certificate for Data Technicians responds to demand from the industry as data scientists and data technicians are in short supply across all industry sectors. The vocational qualification gives learners the chance to demonstrate their achievement of practical skills, knowledge and understanding in data science, including using Python, data engineering, big data handling, data visualisation and statistical modelling. In addition, it supports the government’s UK Digital Strategy, enabling individuals to develop the skills, knowledge and understanding that supports progression into employment in data analysis roles across a range of priority sectors, including digital, digital technology, mathematics, and statistics. It also helps businesses across a range of sectors and industries to become more productive through effective use and understanding of their data.

NOCN Group also worked with Boston Training Academy to develop the qualification. Boston Training has 30 years of trading experience in the distribution and OEM marketplace. They continue to lead the way in providing high-performance power-optimised technologies.

“The rise of big data demands more data technicians. The current skills shortage means organisations will not be able to keep pace with the unprecedented rate at which society is creating, storing, moving, interpreting, and managing data. Internet users alone are generating 2.5 quintillion bytes of data every day, so the size of the problem is huge. At Boston, we are uniquely positioned to address this by bringing together our 30 years of knowledge with advanced computing platforms and emerging technology along with our training academy to advance people and businesses across the globe, now and into the future.”

Dev Tyagi, Chief Sales and Marketing Office at Boston Ltd, continues:

“Working with NOCN has given credence to our vision. They have been an invaluable source of guidance and encouragement in helping us to successfully navigate obtaining a Level Three Data Science qualification, regulated and registered with Ofqual. We hope this will be the first of many and look forward to working together to foster bright minds.”

Alongside Boston Ltd, NOCN Group also gained valuable insight from Makutu DOT IO, cloud data experts with a team of trained Data Scientists and Data Engineers. They have assisted with the qualification development. This will ensure that future Data Scientists and Data Engineers have the right skills to benefit the industry. Simon Blewitt, Chief Technology Officer “With many organisations adopting cloud data platforms to realise the value of their data, the need for highly trained data staff is in demand. The NOCN Level 3 Certificate for Data Technicians gives a great basis for beginning the journey to becoming a Data Engineer, one of the most sought-after careers on the market!”

Lisa Hill, Product Developer at NOCN Group, has worked with both companies, “Working with both Boston Training and Makutu DOT IO has made the development process easy. We have used their knowledge of the job role and what is required for the business and the market. Because of their input, we have created a qualification relevant to the job market. The learner can go and have a successful career in data, or they may choose to go onto a Level 4 or Level 6 qualification, which the Level 3 Certificate gives them a solid ground to do so.”

About NOCN Group:

NOCN Group is an educational charity whose core aims are to help learners reach their potential and organisations thrive. The group includes business units specialising in regulated UK and international qualifications, End Point Assessment, Access to Higher Education, assured short courses, SMART job cards, assessment services, consultancy and research.

Our heritage rooted in upskilling workers for redeployment in industrial Britain informs our social mobility agenda, and our charitable status drives our purpose and activity.

We believe passionately in the power of education and its impact

We want more people to engage in education, apprenticeships and skills training more often in their lives

We want to build awareness and promote the positive value of education, apprenticeships and skills training to employers, learners and parents.

About Boston:

Powerful technology, intelligently applied.

Since 1992 Boston’s mantra has been to excel in everything we do. We aim to be the first, the best and the fastest. We strive to always provide clients with best-fit technology and create award-winning, tailored solutions that fit exact business outcomes. We do this with a dedication to helping our network succeed so businesses can enjoy transformative change through technology.

Boston believes the future of humanity will be truly data-centric when information comes from multiple sources of data creation, some of which are yet to be invented. Automation, optimisation and intelligence are the key to human interaction with the future world, and that interaction will drive change whether that be in transport, healthcare or equalising the world economy.

About Makutu DOT IO:

Makutu DOT IO have a team of trained and qualified Data Scientists and Data Engineers, who are happy to share their experiences and innovative ideas with you and your organisation. We uncover the power of your data and make it work for you. They use scalable, enterprise-class platforms that give you the flexibility to start small and scale.

