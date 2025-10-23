Latest News

LCB Celebrates Degree Apprentices in First Ever Graduation Event

Leeds College of Building October 23, 2025
In a Leeds College of Building first, this year’s cohort of Quantity Surveyor Degree Apprentices celebrated at a graduation event held in Leeds City Centre.

Millennium Square’s Carriageworks Theatre hosted the event, where more than 30 apprenticeship students received their certificates in their caps and gowns.

The apprenticeship course is a BSc (Hons) in Commercial Management and is delivered as part of a franchise partnership with London South Bank University.

The course, which is now in its second year, is designed for individuals aiming to build a career in quantity surveying and commercial management within the construction industry.

Last year’s students were the first to complete the programme and attended their graduation at London South Bank University. This year, however, the higher education cohort had the special opportunity to celebrate their achievements closer to home in Leeds.

Our Senior Leadership Team spoke to the assembled crowd of graduates, friends, families and employers including representatives from our long-term partners at BAM and JN Bentley.

LCB Construction Management Curriculum Manager Nikki Carthy made a heartfelt speech before bringing our graduates out on stage.

Following the certificate presentation, handshakes and photo opportunities, Nikki said she was proud to mark a major milestone:

“This is the first-ever graduation at Leeds College of Building, celebrating our Quantity Surveying Degree Apprentices. Degree apprenticeships are crucial to the future of our industry, bridging the gap between education and practice, and nurturing the highly skilled talent our sector depends on. Congratulations to all our graduates on this remarkable achievement.”

Graduate Rhys Stone, who has just accepted a job in Australia, said he felt amazing after all the hard work paid off:

“In my personal journey, LCB has helped massively, I couldn’t have done this without the support of all my lecturers. You get out what you put in so make sure you work hard. Embrace your time here and enjoy it! And now I’m going to Perth for a year – the world’s your oyster!”

Reflecting on the evening, LCB Vice Principal Rob Holmes added:

“At LCB we think it’s imperative to celebrate our successes, so events like this are absolutely crucial. I am so proud of every one of our graduates and I hope they are equally as proud of themselves. Today is a celebration of a job well done, tomorrow our brilliant graduates go out into the world and continue to build greatness.” 

Leeds College of Building

