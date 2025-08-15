LCB Celebrates Top Marks for Level 3 Results Day 2025

Leeds College of Building (LCB) staff are celebrating another landmark year after students received their Level 3 results (Thursday 14 August).



For the second year, T Level students received exceptional grades, with 100% of the college’s Design, Surveying & Planning for Construction students achieving either a Distinction or Merit grade.



The figure is head and shoulders above the national results predicted by the Department for Education, which estimated that two-thirds (65.3%) of T Level students would achieve a Merit or above.



T Levels are 2-year courses taken after GCSEs and are broadly equivalent in size to 3 A Levels. These courses have been developed in collaboration with employers and involve a hands-on 45-day industry placement.



Leeds College of Building currently offers T Levels in Civil Engineering and Design, Surveying & Planning for Construction, as well as a Level 2 Foundation T Level in Construction and the Built Environment.



LCB also achieved a fantastic 90% pass rate or above for all 140 Level 3 BTEC completers across a range of specialisms, with 22 students enrolled on Level 3 Vocational Technical Qualifications (VTQs) attaining 87% pass rate or above.



Rob Holmes, Vice Principal Curriculum, Quality and Innovation at Leeds College of Building, said:



“We’re delighted to see our students do so well after all their hard work. It is so rewarding to see the next generation of in-demand construction professionals prepare to take their next steps in the industry. Thanks also go to our dedicated staff who work tirelessly to ensure that every single student reaches their full potential.



“This week’s Level 3 results come as we were also named one of only 10 Construction Technical Excellence Colleges (CTECs) in the country by the government. Representing the whole of Yorkshire & the Humber is a huge accolade and shows the trust placed in LCB to help tackle growing construction skills shortages in vital professions.”



LCB is the UK’s only specialist Further Education college dedicated to the Construction and Built Environment sector. The college works with over 800 employer partners, including NG Bailey, BAM Nuttall, Morgan Sindall, and JN Bentley.



Leeds College of Building CEO and Principal, Nikki Davis, also represents the further education sector on the Construction Skills Mission Board. The Board was established by the Construction Leadership Council to support the Government’s commitment to invest an additional £625 million in construction skills. To support delivery of this strategy, the government is funding at least £725 billion for infrastructure over the next decade, as well as building 1.5m new homes, and retrofitting an additional 5 million homes.