Leeds College of Building Celebrates Success at West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards

Two Leeds College of Building higher-level apprentices have been recognised at this year’s prestigious West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.



Charlie Brady, a Level 4 Construction Quantity Surveying Technician Apprentice working at EN:Able Futures, won the sought-after Higher Apprentice of the Year Award after fighting off tough regional competition.



Hosted by Termrim Construction, Charlie was chosen for his exceptional work ethic, technical ability, and professionalism beyond his years after taking on key project responsibilities from subcontractor account management and valuation of completed works to supporting overall project financial health.



Richard Leese, Leeds College of Building Curriculum Manager – Level 4 Apprenticeship, said:



“Since beginning his apprenticeship at the Leeds College of Building in Quantity Surveying, Charlie has demonstrated exceptional need to learn, work ethic, and maturity. His decision to pursue an apprenticeship after completing a full-time BTEC Level 3 in Construction and the Built Environment reflects his clear vision of becoming a Quantity Surveyor.

“More than just a capable apprentice, Charlie is a role model for others—professional, driven, and committed to continuous improvement. His contributions to lessons and support for other students was evident in all units along with his desire to understand the subject. I am confident that Charlie will continue to progress in the industry and will be a valuable member of any team.”

Jake Sterling, employed at CML Civil Engineering and studying a Construction Quantity Surveying Degree Apprenticeship (in partnership with London South Bank Uni), also achieved Highly Commended in the Degree Apprentice of the Year category.



Nikki Carthy, Leeds College of Building Degree Apprenticeship Curriculum Manager, said:



“We’re absolutely delighted with Jake’s well-deserved achievement, which reflects not only his hard work and dedication, but also his brilliant attitude. Jake is a fantastic role model – committed, focused, and always ready to contribute. His passion for learning shines through in everything he does, and his approachable nature makes him a pleasure to work with. Many congratulations, Jake!

“Having apprentices like these working at this level is a huge credit to the College. It shows what’s possible when talent, determination, and the right support come together. This success is not only each student’s personal triumph but also a fantastic example of the impact high-quality apprenticeships can have in shaping the future of the industry.”



Congratulations also went to Leeds College of Building Higher Apprentices Archie Heckingbottom (CML Civil Engineering) and Tom Marwood (NG Bailey), who reached the awards finals.

Over 250 apprenticeship providers, apprentices, and employers from across the region gathered at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford to celebrate exceptional achievements at the fourth West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.



The West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards were set up in 2022 by the Yorkshire Evening Post, in collaboration with the Halifax Courier and Wakefield Express, to honour the county’s outstanding apprenticeship network and successes. Hosted this year by radio DJ Rich Williams, 14 category winners were announced at the 2025 gala award ceremony.



This is the latest success story for the Leeds College of Building’s University Centre, which offers a range of higher and degree apprenticeships as an alternative route into many professions. These apprenticeships combine college study with workplace learning. They can lead to a rewarding career across specialisms, including building services engineering, civil engineering, construction management, maintenance, planning, and surveying.



Over the last five years, higher-level courses have grown to represent a significant proportion of the Leeds College of Building provision. Approximately 80% of delivery in the University Centre covers Level 3 Advanced Apprenticeships, Higher, and Degree Apprenticeships. The College achieved Highly Commended at the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 for Training Provider of the Year.