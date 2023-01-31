Leeds College of Building Hosts ‘Celebration of Civil Engineering’ 

A collaborative approach to careers in civil engineering was the subject of a special celebration event hosted at Leeds College of Building.

The event was coordinated by Employer BAM Nuttall Ltd, in association with the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), and took place in the Building Information Modelling (BIM) facility at the College’s South Bank Campus.

Leeds College of Building University Centre (UC) delivers a range of Civil Engineering qualifications from Level 3 Extended Diplomas and Apprenticeships, up to Level 6 BSc (Hons) Civil Engineering Site Management Degree Apprenticeship. Around 250 students are currently enrolled on Civil Engineering training programmes at the College.

Vicky Patterson, Curriculum Manager at Leeds College of Building UC, said:

“We are delighted to host this event – which celebrates our collaborative approach and commitment to the delivery of Apprenticeships at Leeds College of Building. It is so important for Employers, Apprentices, End Point Assessment Organisations, and the college to work together, to produce Industry ready young professionals”.

The celebration event commenced with BAM Nuttall staff touring the college campus before attending a Q&A session with Level 4 Civil Engineering apprentices. The students then listened to a presentation and learned about career opportunities and progression to the degree apprenticeship.

Following this, Apprentices enjoyed a lunchtime networking session with; BAM Nuttall’s Supervising Civil Engineers and Delegated Engineers, representatives from the ICE, College Tutors, Assessors, Curriculum Managers and the Assistant Principal. All parties shared best practice with the apprentices.



The day concluded with a workshop facilitated by the Institution of Civil Engineers to the Level 6 Civil Engineering Site Management Degree apprentices. The topic of Initial Professional Development (IPD) and having a rounded work experience was debated, with participation from LCB Assessors and BAM Nuttall representatives.

Vicky continued:

“It was evident that everyone benefitted from the collaborations. We have received excellent feedback from all who participated. The day was so successful, and well received, that we propose to replicate this event with our other University Centre employers.”

Stephen Gray, Operations Manager and Technical Specialist at BAM Nuttall, said:

“This was a really productive day at LCB, talking to some of our Level 4/Level 6 Civil Engineering Apprentices. A great turnout from our dedicated Supervising Civil Engineers and Delegated Engineers, as well as Vicky from LCB, Elizabeth Thompson from the ICE, and our Professional Development Lead (UK) Andrea Fisher. Thanks to all our Apprentices for engaging throughout the day.”

The College is already producing exceptional civil engineers who are making their mark in the industry. Last year, BAM’s Civil Engineering Site Management Degree Apprentice Alisa Ahmad was named Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (CIHT) Apprentice of the Year.



Alisa impressed judges with her desire to encourage people into the sector, her enthusiasm and approach to civil engineering and the passion shown for one of the core themes of Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion.

