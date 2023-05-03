Let the Games Begin!

The pressure is on for HoW Colleges Level 3 BTEC Esports Student (Year 1) as they get ready to play in the quarter finals of the National Div 2 Championships for Rocket League!

HoW Colleges BTEC Level 3 Esports Students (Year 1), have been competing against schools and colleges across the UK in the National Div 2 Championships for Rocket League since January and have been successful in getting to the quarter finals! The team has called themselves Eclipses and since January have won the group stage, got through to the KO rounds and now face their next challenge, the quarter finals.

Speaking about the students, Colin Vernon HoW College tutor, said:

“The Year 1 students have worked extremely hard to get to the knockout stages and we plan to enter again next year, and I am proud of their achievements!”

Tom, team captain of Eclipses, also said:

“I the captain of Eclipses, believe we have come a long way in such a short amount of time as only half of the team had played the game before September. From everyone’s commitment and hard work I’m proud that we have made it this far.”

The quarter finals are taking place today, Wednesday 3rd May, from 4pm onwards and if the team are successful today, they will be going through to the final to play in Nottingham in June. Watch the quarter finals here: https://www.twitch.tv/howcollegesports

Good luck team!

