Lifelong Learning: The Secret to Staying Youthful Inside and Out

In today’s fast-paced world, staying inspired, connected, and vibrant can feel like a real challenge. With the global wellness industry set to reach $8.99 trillion by 2028, many people are turning to beauty and wellness trends to maintain a sense of vitality.

But new research from City Lit, based on a survey of 1,000 people across the UK aged 25 to 99, shows that true well-being comes from within. The study highlights the power of lifelong learning to keep the mind sharp, build meaningful connections, and stay engaged at any age.

City Lit’s research shows that more than 75% of people aged 25 and older now prioritise lifelong learning to stay vibrant, with just 9% relying on beauty and wellness trends. This shift highlights a growing understanding that staying mentally engaged and committed to personal growth is key to maintaining vitality and overall well-being.

The study showed that nearly 40% of people engage in learning activities on a weekly basis, while 29% make learning a daily practice, highlighting a strong commitment to personal growth. The methods people use to learn vary widely, with many turning to books (50%), online platforms (46%), and video content (49%) for inspiration. This reflects a growing trend towards lifelong learning, with individuals seeking diverse ways to expand their knowledge, stay mentally engaged, and fuel their passion for growth.

Mark Malcomson CBE, Principal and Chief Executive at City Lit:

“We believe lifelong learning is more than just gaining knowledge; it’s about personal growth, staying connected, and enriching your life. It’s a powerful way to keep both your mind and spirit vibrant, helping people of all ages feel engaged and fulfilled. Through this survey, we set out to explore how learning contributes to well-being, and to show how it can help you feel more youthful throughout life.”

City Lit’s findings align with a recent study published by Scientific American which demonstrates the transformative effects of continued learning on cognitive health. In that study, adults aged 58 to 83 who participated in a three-month programme involving activities like learning a new language or composing music experienced such significant improvements in memory and attention that their cognitive abilities resembled those of adults 30 years younger. Together, these insights underline the powerful role lifelong learning plays in keeping the mind sharp and fostering a deeper sense of youthfulness.

While the beauty and wellness industry often takes the spotlight when it comes to staying youthful, City Lit’s research reveals a growing shift toward learning as a key way to feel young from within. In fact, 37% of participants say informal learning, like watching online tutorials, helps them stay vibrant and engaged. Meanwhile, 31% find renewed energy in developing existing skills, such as refining a musical talent, which keeps them curious, inspired, and full of life. This emphasises that true vitality comes not from fleeting trends, but from continuous personal growth and the excitement of new discoveries.

Dame Evelyn Glennie, the world’s first full-time solo percussionist and City Lit Fellow:

“I think lifelong learning is key to staying young at heart. Really, learning is about curiosity. It’s about pushing our boundaries. It’s about connecting with ourselves and others. It’s about getting out of our comfort zone.

Lifelong learning isn’t just about keeping the mind sharp – it also boosts emotional resilience, builds confidence, and strengthens social connections. City Lit’s research shows that over 80% of respondents agree that learning enhances mental clarity and cognitive abilities, while 62% believe it improves emotional well-being.

For many, learning also offers a chance to connect with others and build meaningful friendships. In fact, 54% of people say it directly strengthens their social bonds, while 50% believe staying connected with friends and communities is key to their sense of well-being. Additionally, 41% feel that being surrounded by like-minded individuals helps them maintain a strong sense of purpose. Whether in a classroom, online, or in community spaces, learning fosters connection, shared experiences, and mutual growth.

Sally, 74, Silver Swans Ballet Course Student:

Doing ballet to beautiful music lifts my spirits and at the same time keeps me fit. My energy level has improved, and you will always see me smiling in class! The teachers are always professional and thoughtful, and age is not a barrier.”

Manuel, 67, Men’s Ballet Course Student:

“Of course, I will not be a ballet dancer professionally, but it’s been very useful in my daily life because I improve my balance, my memory is better, and on top of everything, my social life is wonderful.”

In a world that places so much emphasis on external youthfulness, learning offers a powerful alternative: an opportunity to renew yourself from within. According to City Lit’s survey, whether you’re exploring a new passion, improving your memory, or building connections with like-minded people, lifelong learning has the potential to help you feel engaged, fulfilled, and vibrant – no matter your age.