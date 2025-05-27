Lillie to compete in Painting and Decorating UK Grand Final

Coleg Llandrillo student Lillie Saunders will compete in the Painting and Decorating Association Apprentice of the Year Grand Final this Thursday (May 29).

Lillie earned her place after winning the first ever Welsh regional heat of the competition, held at the college’s Rhos-on-Sea campus.

She will now travel to Doncaster College to test her skills against some of the best painting and decorating trainees from across the UK. The winners will then be announced at the PDA’s prestigious Premier Trophy Awards, which will be held at Plaisterers’ Hall in London in July.

In the heats, competitors had six hours to scale up, sketch out and paint a complex image designed to test their stamina, accuracy and skill. Lillie, from Rhyl, won the senior category of the Coleg Llandrillo heat.

She said afterwards: “I didn’t think I’d win, I was really surprised. I like doing designs like this – it was something a bit different. I’m looking forward to going to Doncaster as it will be good experience.”

Lillie was one of several Coleg Llandrillo students to participate, along with apprentices from across Wales and beyond.

Scott Thomas, a painting and decorating lecturer at Coleg Llandrillo, said it was an honour to host the competition.

“It’s the very first time the competition has been held in Wales, and we are delighted to have been invited to host it,” he said.

“The students have had a great time, and this sort of competition really helps with their development, confidence and employability.”

The competition was judged by Neil Ogilvie, of the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA), and Andrew Davis of the Association of Painting Craft Teachers.

Neil Ogilvie said: “Congratulations to Lillie on making it through to the Grand Final of the PDA’s Apprentice of the Year 2025.

“With just six hours to transform a large blank board into a copy of a complex image designed to test their precision, stamina and skill, the competition has become a proving ground for young people embarking on a career in colour and we look forward to seeing her join apprentices from across the UK in Doncaster next week.”

Lillie is in the second year of her studies at Coleg Llandrillo, and said: “The course is really good, I’ve enjoyed it so far. I’m planning to come back next year as I’ve secured an apprenticeship.

“The tutors are really good, they explain what you need to do while giving you freedom to learn. To anyone who’s thinking about doing it, I’d say go for it.”