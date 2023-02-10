Local SEO Agency Get-Found Gives Its First Training to Birmingham City University Students.

Practicing SEO Experts Shared On-Hands Knowledge About Latest Industry Practices.

Get-Found , a Black-owned digital marketing agency in Birmingham, held its first SEO workshop for Birmingham City University students and small business owners this February 2nd. Jason Jackson, Co-Founder and Director, and Rukshana Khan, Digital Marketing Manager, designed a practical training program, sharing hands-on experience and giving a beginner’s introduction to SEO to implement local SEO on their websites.

“As a growing local SEO agency comprised of professionals from all walks of life, we strive to give back to the community by empowering young professionals and equipping small local business owners with tools and knowledge to strive and expand. It’s been an unforgettable experience to connect with Birmingham City University students and local entrepreneurs, learn about their doubts related to digital marketing, and introduce them to the world of SEO,” – says Jason Jackson.

From its foundation, Get-Found has focused on employee personal and professional development and educational programs to make it more accessible to enter the digital marketing workforce. Get-Found is also partnered with Digished, creating a digital marketing training programme designed specifically to upskill people looking to change career paths. The programme combines several months of intensive training with real case studies and practical advice to help students land a new job right after graduation.

Published in