From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

LSEC apprentice and employer shortlisted for national award

London South East Colleges (LSEC) October 10, 2022
0 Comments
Congratulations to Carpentry Apprentice, Shevon Welch, and his employer, Complete Fixings Solutions (CFS), who have both been shortlisted for a Multicultural Apprenticeship Award 2022. The awards highlight apprentice achievements and employer contributions along the apprenticeship journey.

London South East Colleges’ second-year apprentice, Shevon Welch, was nominated for the Intermediate Apprentice of the Year category. He is an extremely talented apprentice who continuously demonstrates high-quality carpentry at work and at college.

Shevon started life in Jamaica and after living in Ireland for one year, he came to England aged 19. He has recently completed his two-year apprenticeship and achieved his City & Guilds Level 2 Diploma in Wood Occupations/Site Carpentry.

His employer, CFS, installs high-quality joinery, architectural metalwork, and partitioning. They specialise in high-end, bespoke installs, working on some of the most prestigious projects across the country. 27 per cent of their apprentice team and 28.5 per cent of the senior management team are from ethnic backgrounds – they have been nominated in the Construction Services category.

Shevon was awarded CFS Apprentice of the Month back in June 2022 and has decided to continue employment with CFS whilst he works towards a Level 3 qualification.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards 2022, in partnership with Pearson, showcases talent and diversity within multicultural communities – aiming to celebrate those working hard to overcome adversity.

The winners will be announced at the ceremony which is taking place on Friday 4 November 2022 – we wish them both the very best of luck.

Published in: Education, Employability, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
London South East Colleges (LSEC)
