Lucozade and Apprentice Nation Celebrate First Year of Partnership

Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I (SBF GB&I) is celebrating a year of its Lucozade brand partnership with life skills training platform Apprentice Nation to help 16-24 year old’s unlock their potential.

In just the first year of the partnership, Apprentice Nation’s membership has increased to support 17,000 young people, and over 55,000 courses have been completed. Helping those living in some of the most deprived areas in the UK, nearly half (43%) of Apprentice Nation’s members are also participants of the Government’s free school meals scheme.

Official figures reveal that over a tenth of all people aged 16 to 24 years in the UK were not in education, employment or training in April to June 2022, a figure that has slowly risen over the last year. Working alongside industry experts and popular music artists, such as AJ Tracey and Mae Muller, the ongoing partnership hopes to play a role in tackling this growing problem by delivering opportunities for career development in a way that resonates with young people.

Matt Riches, Head of Partnerships, SBF GB&I comments:

“It’s brilliant to be continuing our partnership with Apprentice Nation. The combination of music, entertainment and education is extremely powerful and we love bringing even more energy and opportunities to the platform. As a brand Lucozade is wholeheartedly committed to helping young people unlock their potential, hand in hand with our wider company vision at SBF GB&I of ‘Growing for Good.”

Courses include Lucozade’s Unlock Your Potential educational pillar to help young people uncover the power of self-confidence and the benefits of a growth mindset, along with a wide range of other free on-demand content such as workshops and live webinars. This year also saw Lucozade support the Apprentice Nation bursary programme which offers funding of up to £500 to benefit young people with job interviews, skills training, tutoring or entrepreneurial projects.

The partnership is a key part of SBF GB&I’s wider ‘Growing for Good’ vision which acknowledges that the more the company grows the greater its positive impact can be on people, planet and society. It believes that by growing sustainably in the right way, the more it can give back to local communities.

Stephen Greene CBE, CEO RockCorps & Producer of Apprentice Nationadds:

“The partnership between Lucozade and Apprentice Nation has already inspired thousands of young people across the country to unlock their potential and given them access to opportunities they would otherwise not have known about. We’re so pumped to work with Lucozade to reach even more 16 – 24 year olds this coming year, particularly those from historically underrepresented backgrounds.”

This October, Apprentice Nation will be launching a brand-new series of webinars and on-demand skills-building videos; all kicking off with an exclusive concert in London. As in previous years, music artists will not only be performing live on stage, but sharing their own career stories too.

For more information on Apprentice Nation and the upcoming concert, visit www.apprenticenation.co.uk

