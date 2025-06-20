Major Shift from EPAs: Ofqual Consults on New Apprenticeship Evaluation System

New regulatory framework introduces greater flexibility while maintaining quality standards

Ofqual, the independent regulator for qualifications in England, today launched a consultation on a comprehensive new regulatory framework for apprenticeship assessment that will transform how apprentices are evaluated across all sectors and levels.

Revolutionary Changes to Assessment Approach

The proposed framework represents the most significant change to apprenticeship assessment in a decade, moving away from the current End-Point Assessment (EPA) model to implement the Department for Education’s Apprenticeship Assessment Principles published in February 2025.

The new approach enables assessment throughout the apprenticeship journey rather than only at the end, allows training providers to deliver and mark elements of assessment with appropriate oversight, and introduces streamlined assessment plans giving awarding organisations greater design flexibility while maintaining employer confidence in results.

Comprehensive Regulatory Framework

The consultation proposes new rules establishing three prioritised general purposes for all apprenticeship assessments: enabling apprentices to acquire and demonstrate required knowledge and skills, providing employers with reliable evidence of competence for employment decisions, and building apprentice confidence and motivation in the workplace.

Awarding organisations will be required to include a synoptic assessment requiring apprentices to integrate knowledge and skills. Ofqual proposes to issue guidance suggesting synoptic assessment should comprise approximately 40% of the overall assessment, though organisations may take different approaches where this can be justified. Organisations must set all assessments and mark a significant proportion themselves, while centres may mark the remaining assessments with appropriate oversight.

The framework introduces enhanced employer engagement requirements, mandating that awarding organisations actively involve employers in assessment design and review processes to ensure assessments meet workplace needs and employer expectations.

Streamlined Assessment Plan Structure

A key component of the reforms is Skills England’s development of a new streamlined structure for apprenticeship assessment plans. The new plans will be significantly shorter and higher-level than current detailed assessment plans, containing only the minimal prescription required to demonstrate occupational competence.

The new assessment plans will be structured around five core sections. Assessment Details sets out core principles, including the purpose of assessment outcomes and the expectation that all outcomes must be met, plus expectations for sampling, timing, and marking approaches. Assessment of Behaviours clarifies that employers, rather than awarding organisations, will be responsible for verifying that apprentices have demonstrated the required workplace behaviours.

Assessment Outcomes summarises occupational standard content into clear assessment outcomes, mapping specific knowledge and skills statements to each outcome. Where apprenticeships include a mandatory qualification, these outcomes describe only the content that is not assessed by that qualification. Assessment Requirements notes any specific requirements for individual or grouped assessment outcomes, including sector-specific priorities that should inform assessment approaches. Performance Descriptor defines the characteristics of a ‘pass’ grade and any higher grades to ensure consistent standards across providers.

This streamlined approach will replace the current detailed assessment plans and give awarding organisations significantly more responsibility and flexibility in designing assessments, while maintaining the essential employer-led requirements set out in occupational standards.

Scope and Application

The framework will apply to all apprenticeships at all levels in England, including new foundation apprenticeships for young people aged 16-21 (extending to age 25 for those with Education, Health and Care Plans, care leavers, or prison leavers). The changes will affect more than 580 currently regulated apprenticeship occupational standards delivered by approximately 150 awarding organisations.

In 2023-2024, close to 145,000 Ofqual-regulated end-point assessments were completed, with significant variation across occupational standards and provider organisations ranging from large-scale operations to small specialist awarding bodies.

Modernised Recognition Process

Ofqual is introducing a streamlined recognition approach, allowing awarding organisations to be recognised for broader categories based on Sector Subject Area classification, level, and qualification type, rather than requiring separate recognition for each individual occupational standard. This change will reduce administrative burden and enable organisations to adapt more quickly to market changes.

Transition and Implementation

The new framework will apply only to apprenticeship assessments developed under new apprenticeship assessment plans, with existing end-point assessments continuing under current regulations until apprentices complete their programmes. This approach ensures no disruption to current apprentices while enabling the benefits of the new system for future cohorts.

Skills England will implement the new assessment plans on a phased basis, with the structure subject to further testing and refinement based on consultation feedback and initial implementation experience.

Consultation Process

The consultation runs from 20 June 2025 until 27 August 2025 at 11:59pm. Stakeholders can respond online or email responses to [email protected].

The consultation is particularly relevant for apprentices and their representative bodies, employers and employer representative organisations, training providers, colleges and schools, awarding organisations, and parents and guardians.

Subject to consultation outcomes, Ofqual will publish detailed rules and guidance later in 2025, with full implementation expected to begin when Skills England’s new assessment plans come into effect.

Background

Currently, all apprentices in England are assessed through end-point assessment, with all evaluations taken at the apprenticeship programme’s end after employer and training provider confirmation of readiness. All marking must be completed by awarding organisations, with no centre involvement permitted.

The new principles aim to streamline assessment by removing duplication, enabling proportionate assessment matched to competencies being tested, and allowing greater design flexibility while maintaining employer confidence in results and apprentice competence demonstration.