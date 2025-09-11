Mark Goes from Classroom to Career with PHX Training

Dedicated learner Mark Ritson is ready to embark on a new career path after achieving an impressive range of qualifications with leading training provider PHX Training.

Mark, from Cumbria, visited the PHX Training centre in Workington with a strong desire to boost his skills, improve his employability and open up new career opportunities.

With support from his assigned tutor Leigh Beach and the wider team, Mark completed an impressive range of Level 2 qualifications in business administration, data protection, safeguarding and prevent, mental health first aid, climate change awareness and team leading.

He also attended a Multiply session where he strengthened his maths skills by learning about averages, probability, statistics and formulas in the software Excel – knowledge that is proving valuable in both everyday life and the workplace.

Mark’s dedication to personal growth and professional development has now paid off, securing him a project control role at a leading construction company.

Mark said:

“When I joined PHX, I knew I wanted to push myself and gain skills that would help me in the workplace, but I wasn’t sure where to start. The whole team were great, they made everything so accessible and guided me every step of the way.

“The courses have given me more than just qualifications, they’ve given me belief in myself and the drive to aim higher. I’m excited to step into my new role and can’t wait to get stuck in.”

PHX Training tutor Leigh Beach said:

“Mark is a shining example of what can be achieved with determination and the right support. He threw himself into every opportunity, from business administration to mental health awareness, and embraced the learning in all its forms.

“Seeing him now move into such a great role is incredibly rewarding for all of us. We’re so proud of his journey and know he’ll thrive in his new position.”

PHX Training is a training provider that offers a range of training and vocational courses, including basic English and maths and IT skills, up to specific sector qualifications in health and social care, warehousing and business administration.



It also supports people back into work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are recruiting.