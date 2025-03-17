Maths & English for ALL: A New Era for Apprenticeships

For years, the focus on functional skills in apprenticeships has been clear: those who didn’t already have the necessary qualifications needed support to achieve them. But times are changing.

The shift in functional skills requirements means it’s no longer an exit requirement—yet the need for strong maths and English skills remains as critical as ever.

This is a huge job. And let’s be honest, it’s not just about passing an exam—it’s about ensuring apprentices have the real-world literacy and numeracy skills to succeed in their roles. That means embedding these skills across all sectors, whether it’s calculating profit margins, writing professional emails, or simply figuring out who owes what in the coffee round!

The Big Questions: Who Delivers It & Who Pays?

With no dedicated functional skills funding for those who don’t need to formally achieve a qualification, providers are now faced with a tough question: how do we make this work?

Do we need to rope in vocational tutors? Many already struggle with their own workloads, and teaching maths and English may not be in their comfort zone.

Who absorbs the cost? Without additional funding, providers will have to find ways to cover the expense of delivering this essential training.

What if initial assessments show low levels of maths and English? Without a clear exit requirement, do we refuse to enrol apprentices unless they agree to functional skills courses? Or do we press ahead, knowing they may struggle in the workplace without adequate support?

Ofsted Will Be Watching

One thing is certain—Ofsted’s expectations are not going away. Providers must show how they are actively embedding occupationally relevant maths and English into their delivery. This means moving away from bolt-on sessions and instead ensuring these skills are developed throughout the apprenticeship.

Expectations are emerging :

Integration, not isolation. Maths and English must be part of the apprentice’s journey, not an afterthought.

Employer engagement. Workplace mentors need to be equipped to support apprentices, ensuring these skills are used in real-world scenarios.

A tailored approach. One-size-fits-all won't work—different industries will require different levels of support.

A Big Challenge, But an Even Bigger Opportunity

Yes, this is a major shift. But it’s also a chance to revolutionise the way we support apprentices—to ensure they leave their programmes not just qualified, but fully equipped for the real world.

We need clear guidance, proper investment, and a sector-wide approach to making this work. Otherwise, we risk apprentices slipping through the cracks—lacking the essential skills they need to thrive.

So, will the sector rise to the challenge? Or will apprentices be left to figure it out for themselves?