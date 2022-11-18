Mayor launches free programme to help thousands of Londoners learn essential numeracy skills

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan has today announced a £40 million investment into his London Multiply programme to enable thousands of Londoners to access essential numeracy skills training for free.

The London Multiply programme will support approximately 31,000 Londoners with no or low numeracy qualifications through nearly 300 free courses across the capital. These courses will help build the numeracy confidence and skills needed to help manage everyday finances, support children with homework, progress into further learning and access good jobs.

Courses on offer range from financial management and basic numeracy, to more career focused training and support for parents to help their children. The programme will work with employers, community organisations and schools to target the Londoners who are most in need of help.

Around 3.5 million Londoners have poor numeracy skills and this can have a huge effect on their confidence and ability to manage day to day tasks. A lack of numeracy skills can lead to problems understanding payslips, working out shopping discounts and special offers, or converting bills from monthly to quarterly or annual amounts.

With the rising cost of inflation and energy bills it has never been more important for Londoners to have the numeracy skills they need for work and everyday life. Improving numeracy skills can help people gain better employment, increase their incomes and supports better wellbeing.

Today Deputy Mayor for Planning, Regeneration and Skills, Jules Pipe visited Wandsworth Life Learning, Gwynneth Morgan Centre, to launch the programme and meet some of the learners taking part. Jules also spoke to Santino Fragola, Head of Lifelong Learning at Wandsworth Council, to find out how they are working closely with employers and community groups to deliver innovative training that is meeting the needs of residents.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said:

“Many Londoners are struggling to get by due to the increase in inflation and energy bills. For those with low numeracy skills, this winter could be even more worrying.

“This funding will help Londoners get the numeracy skills and qualifications they need to progress into further learning and good jobs and ease the financial pressures that so many are currently facing.

“By helping those who need it the most, we can ensure that we are building a better London for everyone – a fairer and more prosperous city for all Londoners.”

Cllr Simon Hogg, Leader of Wandsworth Council, Said:

“It’s fantastic to see the London Multiply Programme launch in Wandsworth, which will offer crucial support to borough residents and Londoners across the City.”

“Essential numeracy skills play an important role in helping people with everyday tasks such as budgeting, as well as for progressing in learning or work. It’s great to see Wandsworth Lifelong Learning join other organisations across the city in offering this training, working closely with local communities and employers.”

Dr Sue Pember, Policy Director at Holex said:

“I welcome the London Multiple Programme, which will help boroughs and adult community learning providers offer hundreds of innovative and flexible courses to help Londoners improve their numeracy, working with community organisations, employers and other key partners”

“Essentials skills like numeracy are at the heart of adult learning, helping people develop job-focused skills and confidence in day-to-day tasks, such as managing finances, paying their bills and accessing services and support.”

