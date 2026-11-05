Metallic show of strength as UK Metals Council signs Memorandum of Understanding with Enginuity  

Two heavyweight industry organisations are combining their efforts to strengthen the voice of SMEs in engineering and manufacturing.

Enginuity and the UK Metals Council (UKMC), representing a combined total of 11,500 companies, 1million employees and a £200bn economic impact, signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the NEC in Birmingham today to mark day two of the UK Metals Expo 2026.

At the centre of the partnership will be the Policy Centre for Supply Chain and SMEs: ‘Powered by Enginuity’, which has been developed to support evidence-based policy, improve workforce capability and ensure the voice of employers is fully reflected in skills planning, training provision and future policy decisions.

Under the agreement, the UKMC will act as a key industry partner, bringing insights from its members and the wider metals sector to inform Enginuity’s work.

This will include sharing market intelligence, supporting research and policy development, and encouraging member engagement with relevant skills initiatives, pilot programmes, workshops and briefings.

Ann Watson MBE, CEO of Enginuity said:

“We are delighted to be working with the UK Metals Council, an organisation that has such a valiant reputation for the work it does in representing and promoting such a critical sector of the UK economy.

“Our combined voices, commitment and sphere of influence, coupled with industry knowledge, expertise and strength of feeling, can only be a positive move for SMEs across the sectors we both serve.

“Metals manufacturing is at the heart of the nation’s industrial process and sovereign capability, and a vital element of growth and prosperity for us all.”

The Memorandum of Understanding covers five key areas that will benefit from a collaborative approach to tackling some of industry’s biggest challenges.

At the forefront will be the Enginuity-led Policy Centre and this will be reinforced by a concerted drive to increase policy and advocacy, co-ordinating stronger engagement with UK government, policymakers and influential stakeholders.

‘Skills, Training and Workforce Development’ will also be a focal point, with the UKMC encouraging its members to participate in pilot programmes, research and skills development activity, not to mention forging closer links with academia.

Increased cross-party communication for events and workshops, whilst contributing labour market intelligence and sector insights are the final two elements that make up the MoU.

Rachel Eade MBE, Chair of the UK Metals Council, welcomed the new relationship:

“There is so much we can achieve as a sector if we work more collaboratively and this Memorandum of Understanding with Enginuity is a perfect example of that.

“Two hugely influential organisations talking more, aligning policies, building employer views into our lobbying and, importantly, putting skills front and centre of everything ‘we ask’ going forward.”

She concluded:

“I’m really excited we’ve been able to seal the deal during UK Metals Expo in the heart of the UK, an event where the entire metals supply chain comes together to support and grow domestic engineering, manufacturing and construction.

“The rallying call will be made for everyone connected with our amazing industry to get involved and support what Enginuity and UKMC are trying to achieve.”

UK Metals Expo will attract tens of thousands of visitors, who will be able to explore over 300 exhibitors and learn from 100 expert speakers.