Ministerial visit propels new North Wales skills partnership 

A WELSH Government Minister visited Coleg Cambria to see first-hand how a major new skills partnership – the Advanced Skills Hub (ASH) – is set to reshape education and workforce development across north east Wales.

Vikki Howells, Minister for Further and Higher Education, visited Cambria’s Bersham Road site in Wrexham, meeting with staff and learners and touring its state-of-the-art facilities.

During her visit, the Minister met with Karl Jackson, Assistant Principal for the Institute of Technology and Site Lead at Bersham Road, and Nick Tyson, Vice Principal for the Institute of Technology and ASH Project Lead, to hear first-hand about the college’s innovative approach to technical and vocational education.

She also joined discussions with Karl, Nick, Chief Executive Yana Williams and Principal Sue Price, alongside Paul Davies, Deputy Vice Chancellor at Wrexham University, to explore plans for the Hub and wider regional priorities.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells said: “It was wonderful to visit Coleg Cambria as it gave me the chance to see first-hand the ambition and expertise that will underpin the Advanced Skills Hub.

“What I saw is a brilliant example of the kind of employer-led, regionally driven skills provision we want to build on across Wales.

“It was also great to have a discussion with students and staff about the future of tertiary education, and the conversations held and contributions given reinforced just how vital it is that we hear from as many voices as possible through our call for submissions.”

The meeting with key staff included updates on work taking place in relation to energy, the environment, Wylfa Nuclear Power Station, and ASH, highlighting how these interconnected programmes are supporting sustainable growth and future skills needs across north east Wales.

A round-table discussion followed, focused on the future of tertiary education in Wales.

Learners from entry level through to degree apprenticeships shared their aspirations and the barriers they face, while also discussing how Cambria’s strong employer links and engagement are already benefiting students through clearer progression routes and real-world opportunities.

A major new investment in skills, education and regional growth, ASH is being driven by Coleg Cambria and Wrexham University, backed by significant funding from Medr.

Nick said: “It was fantastic to welcome the Minister and ensure learner voices were front and centre. The round table highlighted both the challenges students face and their ambition, from those just starting out to those progressing into degree apprenticeships.

“We explored how the Advanced Skills Hub will operate as a new type of provider for businesses across Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and the North West.

“By offering flexible pathways from Level 2 through to Level 7 – including apprenticeships, micro-credentials and workforce development – we can respond quickly to skills gaps, strengthen employer partnerships and create meaningful progression opportunities.”

Thanking the Minister and learners, Karl said: “Their aspirations, alongside honest discussions about barriers to education, reinforced how vital it is that we continue opening doors.

“We also shared how our close work with employers is already transforming outcomes for students. The Advanced Skills Hub represents a bold step forward, ensuring learners gain the skills employers need now and in the future.”

Wrexham University Vice Chanceller Paul Davies added: “It was fantastic to discuss the opportunities around the creation of an Advanced Skills Hub (ASH) in partnership with Coleg Cambria.

“Working together with local employers, we will create clear pathways that give students the skills and experience they need to succeed in tomorrow’s workforce.”

Focused on areas including digital technologies, green skills, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity and health leadership, ASH is due to officially launch in September 2026.