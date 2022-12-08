Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Movie stuntman visits Telford College

Telford College December 8, 2022
Award-winning film and TV stuntman Justin Pearson shared stories of his action-packed career when he gave a talk to hundreds of Telford College students.

The Shropshire-born performer and co-ordinator has worked on huge franchises such as Star Wars, James Bond, Harry Potter, Fast & Furious and Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as cult TV shows like Game of Thrones.

He spent an hour at the Wellington campus sharing details about his career as part of the college’s ‘wellbeing week’, which has brought together a range of inspirational and motivational speakers.

Justin, who has put his remarkable life story into print in a new autobiography called Rolling With The Punches, explained to students what it took for him to earn a place on the British Stunt Register.

He also revealed what it was like working with big-name stars such as Johnny Depp, Daniel Craig, and Tom Hardy – and explained the risk assessments and health and safety work which went into creating some of the screen’s biggest stunts.

“I’ve been fortunate to travel all over the world with my work, and after 20-plus years in this wonderful and sometimes wacky business, it’s fair to say I’ve experienced my fair share of highs, lows, and unpredictable twists,” he said.

Justin has won three Screen Actors Guild Awards – for his work on James Bond film Skyfall, Wonder Woman, and the second part of Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows.

He said: “It was great to be invited into the college to speak to students, and give them an insight into what it takes to work in the stunt business.

“When people ask me about my job, I often get asked ‘Isn’t it really dangerous? Don’t you get scared?’ Of course there are risks, but you should never underestimate the degree of planning, and health and safety awareness, on set.”

Rolling With The Punches is published by A Way With Media Limited. It can be ordered now at www.awaywithmedia.com/buy-books/Justin-Pearson

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Telford College

