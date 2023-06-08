Multi-skilled Jack completes the double at training company’s awards

A multi-skilled bikes officer with North West Wales social enterprise Antur Waunfawr was honoured twice at a leading Welsh training company’s annual awards ceremony.

Versatile 24-year-old Jack Williams was named Foundation Apprentice of the Year and Welsh Language Ambassador of the Year at Cambrian Training Company’s Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards.

Recognising employers and learners who have excelled in apprenticeship, skills and employment training programmes delivered by Cambrian Training Company, the awards were held at The Metropole Hotel & Spa, Llandrindod Wells.

“It’s amazing to win these awards and nice to be recognised for the work we are doing with Antur Waunfawr,” said Jack. “These awards are not just for me, but for everyone who works there.

“Antur Waunfawr has supported and helped me to go on the apprenticeship and courses which have been brilliant. Doing an apprenticeship while you are working and being paid is much more beneficial to me than being in a classroom.

“Being able to do the apprenticeship in the Welsh language was so much easier for me to communicate in my first language. I would like to see more bilingual apprentices to grow the Welsh language.

“Having suffered with mental health issues myself, I hope that, by winning these awards, I can encourage other young people to talk more about their feelings.”

The award judges were impressed by Jack’s willingness to help across the business, sharing his time between the bike shop and helping with the collection of recycled materials, clothing and furniture.

He also acts as a support worker and coach to individuals with additional needs, visits schools to teach students how to ride safely and maintain a bicycle and is the company’s zero waste champion in the workshop.

Dedicated to developing his skills, Jack has progressed from a Foundation Apprenticeship to an Apprenticeship in Sustainable Recycling Activities Supervisor as well as completing a series of in-house training courses bilingually.

Welsh language is spoken daily at work and he promotes the language wherever possible. He writes informative email templates bilingually to support the busy workshop, where he is the zero waste champion.

Tom Workman, Antur Waunfawr’s senior bike officer, said:

“Over the last two years, Jack has implemented many superb ideas in the way we run as a business and in our day to day workshop activities.

“He has grown into the role of zero waste champion in the workshop, using all salvageable parts of old bikes and breaking down the rest to recyclable elements.

He’s an essential member of the team here in Beics.”

Faith O’Brien, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, congratulated Jack and other award winners and finalists.

“You have worked hard to get to where you are today and you should be proud of your accomplishments,” she said.

“You have invested your time and energy into learning your craft and your efforts have paid off. You have not only gained valuable knowledge and skills, but you have also earned the respect and admiration of your peers and colleagues.

“The knowledge and skills you have gained are just the beginning. There is always more to learn and new challenges to overcome. I encourage you to continue to push yourself, seek out new opportunities and strive for excellence.”

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

