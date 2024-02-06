Speedy Hire Launches Innovative Skills Transfer Programme for #NAW2024

Leading tool, equipment and plant hire services provider, Speedy Hire is running a pilot Mentoring and Skills Transfer Programme, an initiative which pairs employees at either the latter end of their careers or who are well established in their careers, with apprentices to facilitate practical and theoretical two-way sharing of knowledge and experience. Additionally, all employees acting as mentors are provided with mentor training from Speedy’s People Development Business Partners as well as being offered additional incentives tracked against their apprentices progress.

An example ‘pairing’ is septuagenarian Lifting Engineer Keith Pallett, who has worked at Speedy Hire for 32 years, and 19-year-old Jess Bloxam, a Lifting Engineer apprentice, who is studying a Level 3 Lifting Equipment Technician apprenticeship with Qualitrain.

Keith shares his wealth of knowledge with Jess through practical on-site guidance at the Speedy Hire Leicester Depot to help develop her knowledge of lifting equipment skills from maintenanceand inspection to installation and safety. Meanwhile, digitally savvy Jess gives Keith ad-hoc tips and advice on using computer software enabling him to acquire some new skills himself. The vast difference in age and experiences means both have contrasting and valuable skills to offer each other.

Jess says: “I am learning an incredible amount from Keith, he has so much experience that I want to tap into to support my practical learning and development as an apprentice Lifting Engineer.”

Keith says: “Jess instinctively knows her way around computers and she’s very comfortable using different programmes or IT applications for reporting or data input. She has come up with some ideas for more efficient working using different systems.”

This kind of cross-generation skills transfer initiative is one of many ways Speedy Hire is implementing its commitment as a People First business, integral to its Velocity business strategy.

Gill Roberts, Emerging Talent Lead and ESG Business Partner, said: “The future workforce can learn and develop from more experienced colleagues’ skills sets and wisdom which are like gold dust amidst a skills shortage. Also, whilst an older employee can impart a wealth of technical and safety knowledge, with age strength can diminish, so the younger generations can help with physical aspects of a job such as onloading and offloading items safely and efficiently. This kind of collaboration across the Speedy workforce is important to reinforce a culture of support and development.”

Through Speedy Hire’s Mentorship and Skills Transfer Programme, the delivery of knowledge and expertise from experienced employees to the next generation is formalised in partnership with colleges or apprenticeship facilitators. In Jess’ case, Speedy Hire is working with Qualitrain to monitor her developmental goals.

