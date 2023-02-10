NE1 CAN event hosted by Mediaworks to inspire future generation of marketeers

Mediaworks, one of the UK’s largest independent digital marketing agencies, teamed up with Newcastle NE1 this week to deliver a programme of engagement for local schools across the region.

In honour of National Apprenticeship Week, the agency welcomed over 40 year-ten students from four schools – Jarrow School, Duke’s Sixth Form, Sacred Heart and Parkview Learning – to provide real-life careers advice, insight, and inspiration whilst raising aspiration and ambition for future marketeers.

Mediaworks employees from various service lines across the business, including SEO, strategic planning, and development, stepped in to host Q&A chats discussing their educational backgrounds and career journeys.

The NE1 CAN events enable employers to have constructive conversations with employees of the future, providing the opportunity to break down barriers, discuss employability skills, and take learning out of the classroom into the real world of work.

Jayne Walsh, head of people experience at Mediaworks, said:

“The interaction and feedback we received from the students was second-to-none. It was great to welcome them into the Mediaworks office to experience a ‘day in the life’ at the agency and give insight into our culture, our people, and their career paths.”

During the event, the agency set students a creative challenge for a real-life client, Oceans, to think outside of the box for an exciting ad campaign. The winning idea was judged by a panel of Media workers and frontrunners received a prize of Mediaworks goodies.

Facilitating over forty events per annum, NE1 CAN works to deliver key objectives; helping young people understand what careers are available in the North East and how to get there.

Mediaworks delivers a range of services across SEO, PPC, web design, brand, content, and digital PR. The rapidly growing agency currently has offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Edinburgh, Manchester, Dublin, and London. Those interested in the 2023 apprenticeship programme at Mediaworks can find out more here: https://www.mediaworks.co.uk/

