Nearly two-thirds of UK students worry that while AI helps them work faster, they are not learning as deeply, new HP Futures report finds

Nearly two-thirds (61%) of UK students polled worry that while AI helps them work faster, they are not learning material as deeply, a new global survey of over 6,000 students for the HP Futures 2026 report has found. Led by HP, the Global Learning Council, and the Education Leaders Forum, the HP Futures report also convened 58 education, policymaking and future of work leaders to examine how education systems can equip young people for the future of work.

When students want to retain material, they still reach for analogue methods such as printing or handwriting notes. Overall, 49% of UK students choose a method involving print or handwriting, while only 18% choose AI summaries.

Only 19% of UK students agree AI will create more opportunities than it takes away, while 61% disagree. The survey also found 49% of students feel confident they will be able to use AI tools effectively and responsibly in their future careers, while 65% believe their education is preparing them for work.

David McQuarrie, Chief Commercial Officer at HP and Chair of HP Futures, said:

“Educators, policymakers and employers share a responsibility to prepare young people for the opportunities and challenges they will encounter throughout their lives and careers. As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms how we learn and work, that responsibility has never been more important.

“Education systems must do more to help students develop, demonstrate and continuously strengthen the capabilities that will remain valuable regardless of how technology evolves.”

The survey also revealed that UK students believe leadership and critical thinking are the most important skills for the future job market. Students put these durable human skills above technical ones. Leadership ranks highest at 53%, followed by critical thinking at 52%, communication and collaboration at 49%, and creativity at 49%. AI and digital literacy ranks lower at 23%.

The report called on policymakers in the UK and worldwide to develop clear blueprints for how to help students build the durable skills that will be essential in workplaces of the future, and to ensure that these are not treated as secondary or extracurricular. It also called on policymakers to keep literacy, numeracy and identity-forming learning at the core of education, while using creative, hands-on approaches to deliver fundamentals and durable skills simultaneously.

Mayank Dhingra, Director & Global Head – Education Business and Strategy at HP, said:

“HP Futures 2026 gives a unique snapshot of the global student perspective on what young people today think about the skills they need to own, and the impact AI is having on their thinking, their lives and their job prospects.

“Most strikingly, UK students warned that while they feel AI-confident and AI is helping them to work faster, they are concerned that they are not learning material as deeply. It is vital that student voices are prominent in the conversation as education systems make decisions around the future of curricula and assessment models.”

The report argues that durable skills must become a core part of education systems rather than an optional addition to them. Alongside new approaches to assessment, it calls for greater support for educators, who remain central to helping students develop the creativity, critical thinking, communication and collaboration skills that employers increasingly value.

Drawing on insights from more than 6,000 students and 58 global education and future of work leaders, the report outlines practical recommendations for policymakers, educators and employers to help prepare young people for an AI-enabled future.

The full HP Futures 2026 report is available here.