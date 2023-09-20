Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Netcom Training Campaign Opens Up Job Market for Refugee Communities 

Context Public Relations Context September 20, 2023
Leading I.T. training provider Netcom Training has launched a campaign to promote its fully-funded digital courses to refugee communities in the UK. 

These short courses, which offer modules in a range of skills including cybersecurity and data analytics, are part of an ongoing arrangement between Netcom and Combined Authorities across the country. They have so far secured £8.5m+ in devolved Adult Education Budget funding to provide digital courses in different specialities over the next five years. 

Kevin Vashi, Managing Director at Netcom Training said:

“We want to help remove barriers to employment previously experienced by the refugee community and provide a route to a career through vocational training. With roles like senior engineer in cybersecurity offering salaries upwards of £30,000 per year, these courses could provide the tools needed to break the glass ceiling. With our 1-to-1 guidance, learners will also be supported and equipped with the tools and skills needed for their chosen career.” 

The part-time courses, which are delivered online over a twelve-week period, are available to people who are aged 19 years and over and are living in the UK. They are focused on supporting individuals from priority groups and refugees. 

Working alongside combined authorities, Netcom plans to bolster employment for the UK’s hard-to-reach groups by targeting the education cold spots in the West Midlands, Northeast of England, and Greater London. 

Once learners complete the courses, Netcom Training will assist them in finding a suitable role in the local area. This offering includes CV support and interview coaching, helping them to capitalise on their newly acquired skills in junior roles in software development, digital marketing, network and infrastructure support and penetration testing.   

To find out more and to apply, and to learn about other courses taking place near you, visit the Netcom Training website.    

