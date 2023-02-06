New app launched to provide ‘on the go’ training for construction industry

The Construction Upskill app, a free app backed by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) is launching this week to upskill subcontractors working in the UK’s construction industry.

Education and industry leaders have joined forces to develop Construction Upskill through the Innovation Driven Procurement (IDP) programme, which aims to improve business efficiencies and collaboration for the built environment sector.

Experts from Nottingham Trent University and Morgan Sindall Construction have designed the app to be as user-friendly as possible, with users able to develop their skills ‘on the go’ with byte-sized training modules.

It aims to improve accessibility and remove barriers to training such as time constraints and a lack of access to computers; both of which are challenges fed back from sector participants on the IDP programme.

The Construction Upskill app has been created as an alternative method of accessing existing training modules already created by IDP which are available online on the Supply Chain Sustainability School portal. The online modules are 20-minutes long and have formal CPD accreditation.

The IDP team is now encouraging those from all levels and areas of the construction industry to download the free-to-use app and complete four short training modules. It is co-designed with sector experts to provide insights into collaboration and innovation and how these can be used in the workplace to improve productivity.

Modules include working in an environment where behaviours are supportive of collaboration, identifying and resolving issues that can slow down site progress, collaborating to ensure early access to accurate drawings and other design information and recognising areas of innovation that can add value.

It is envisioned that the four modules will help strengthen working relationships and develop better processes and solutions for improved productivity whilst encouraging innovation and business efficiencies at the outset.

Emmanuel Manu, Associate Professor of the School of Architecture Design and the Built Environment for Nottingham Trent University, which is behind the IDP and Construction Upskill, said:

“We are incredibly proud to deliver an app which will make a real positive difference for construction workers. The skills gap continues to threaten the construction industry which is why it has been developed with our delivery partners to complement existing training such as the Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) app on health and safety and focusses on collaboration and productivity.

“We are moving away from the belief that knowledge and ideas ‘trickle down’ from those in senior positions and instead offering an opportunity for everyone on site to realise the importance of all ideas being valuable to help increase efficiencies. This will strengthen the working relationships between all parties, enabling the development of better on-site processes and business solutions for improved productivity and profitability, helping to encourage innovation to solve on-site and business challenges.

“The app will equip those users with a tool which can be easily accessed and has been specifically designed to tackle some of those barriers and challenges such as lack of resources and workers can invest their time at their own pace without any pressure.

“The app itself is an example of what can be achieved through collaboration, and we are extremely grateful to Morgan Sindall Construction and its supply chain contractors’ for supporting the development. We’re excited to officially launch Construction Upskill and look forward to seeing the results in supply chains and projects across the country.”

Its launch follows a recent IDP initiative to create 40 Innovation Champions to solve problems within their business relating to productivity. Business leaders can receive additional support with one-to-one coaching and mentoring.

So far, the IDP programme has been implemented by multiple supply chains with proven success. In one example, subcontractors were able to achieve shorter delivery times and minimise risks on site after engaging with training and implementing innovation and early engagement.

To find out more about the IDP, visit: www.theidp.co.uk

Published in