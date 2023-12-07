Energy & Utility Skills is delighted to announce three new apprenticeships for the Power Industry developed in collaboration with employers and the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE).

This included gathering the information and evidence to maximise government funding for the apprenticeships.

Energy & Utility Skills have secured the inclusion of Power Industry authorisations as part of the end-point assessments for the new Power Industry Overhead Linesperson, Substation Fitter and Cable Jointer which are replacing the Power Network Craftsperson apprenticeship.

These tests are conducted by employer assessors and ensure apprentices are authorised and ready to work when they complete their end-point assessments.

Employers will be pleased to know that the top band of funding of £27,000 is now available for each of these new apprenticeships, an increase on the current funding for the now superseded Power Network Craftsperson apprenticeship.

Phil Beach, CEO, Energy & Utility Skills, said,

“As the skills voice of the energy and utilities industries, we have developed with the Power Industry Trailblazer Groups and IfATE, three new apprenticeships that will provide the knowledge, skills and behaviours for these technical and safety critical roles. These new standards reflect the needs of industry and I’m sure that the government funding that has been secured for these apprenticeships will be warmly welcomed by employers.”

