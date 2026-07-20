New City College Hair and Beauty students learn new skills on unforgettable visit to Japan

Hair and Beauty students from New City College took part in a unique international training programme during a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Japan.

The Level 3 students, from NCC’s Redbridge, Epping Forest and Ardleigh Green campuses, travelled to Tokyo where they developed their professional skills and broadened their cultural understanding while training at the prestigious Tachikawa Hair and Beauty School – one of Japan’s leading vocational colleges.

The two-week visit, funded through the Government’s Turing Scheme, gave students the opportunity to experience the latest techniques and trends from one of the world’s most respected beauty industries, while learning first-hand how Japanese traditions and culture shapes customer care.

Students took part in specialist workshops covering lymphatic drainage massage, luxury head spa treatments and advanced hair colouring techniques. They also visited the Yakult cosmetics factory, received professional training from Panasonic, explored the work of leading beauty company, Socie, and met local employers to gain valuable insight into the Japanese hair and beauty sector.

Alongside all the practical training, the group learnt about Japan’s traditional greetings, salon etiquette, respectful communication and the importance of creating an exceptional client experience.

The visit also gave students the chance to immerse themselves in Asian and Japanese culture through trips to Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines, and sessions where they made traditional sweets and matcha tea. They visited some of the city’s most famous neighbourhoods and spent a day exploring Tokyo Disneyland.

One of the highlights was working alongside Japanese students, exchanging practical skills and building friendships, despite the language barrier.

Student Tahmida said:

“This trip to Japan was so inspiring and such a valuable experience for me. I learned about Japanese beauty, wellness and skincare techniques and it was fascinating to see a completely different culture. It has contributed so much to my professional and personal development and I am really thankful to New City College for giving me this opportunity.”

Fellow student Zara described the visit as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience”, adding: “We learnt new skills while experiencing a new culture. We met so many lovely people and the Japanese students welcomed us with open arms and shared their world of beauty therapy with us.”

The overseas programme is part of New City College’s commitment to providing students with experiences that extend beyond the classroom, helping them build confidence, develop industry knowledge and prepare for successful futures. They return from these trips with skills and perspectives that benefit them throughout their life and careers.