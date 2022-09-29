Haven launches Early Careers Academy – Creating opportunities for all young people to thrive

Haven, one of the UK’s leading family holiday and holiday home companies is delighted to launch its flagship Early Careers Academy, a new vision for its commitment to support young people to thrive in life as part of Haven.

The aim of the Academy is to provide support for young people across its local communities by providing early careers opportunities through partner schools. This will see team members from Haven parks and the central support office provide careers insight, experiences, and opportunities for young people still in education to help them learn about the world of work and the range of careers available to them in the hospitality & tourism industry.

Haven has chosen to partner with youth employment specialist, Youth Employment UK for this project. With its widespread expertise in this field, Youth Employment UK will support Haven to create and promote excellent youth-friendly opportunities.

Youth Employment UK is committed to its principles of Good Youth Employment which focus on creating opportunity, recognising talent, ensuring fair employment and providing world-class people development. They have an inclusive approach ensuring that young people have a voice in the development of its early careers programme and in decision making. The organisation uses its network to reach 4500 schools, colleges and career leaders, and young people across the country.

Haven is also launching an Employer Profile on the Youth Employment UK website to allow it to bring to life the range of options and excellent career pathways which are available without limits, at Haven. As part of the project, Haven is pledging to create brilliant opportunities for young people across the whole business so, whatever their starting point in life, they can join and thrive in their careers.

Simon Palethorpe, Haven Managing Director commented:

“Young people in our schools are the future and it is so important that we recognise and harness their talent and potential early to give them the very best start in their chosen career. We can offer such a wide range of opportunities at Haven, so we are really excited to be launching our Early Years Academy, supported by Youth Employment UK.”

Over the coming years, Haven will unlock even more opportunities for young people across the UK with the development and growth of this activity and more new programmes with Youth Employment UK.

