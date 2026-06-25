New ECITB Regional Chair sets out bold vision for Wales

Alix Thomson, ECITB’s new Regional Chair for Wales and Senior Strategy Manager at Rhyal Engineering, is determined to bring businesses together to help put Wales firmly on the map as a destination for major industrial investment.

Alix has worked for Rhyal Engineering for almost two decades and plays a key role in overseeing business functions, shaping and delivering strategy, leading teams and ensuring the company’s continued profitability and growth.

As Regional Chair, she is passionate about strengthening collaboration across the Welsh engineering and construction sectors, developing the workforce needed for future projects and ensuring Wales is well positioned to seize emerging opportunities in infrastructure, energy and industrial development.

Speaking about her ambitions for the role, Alix said: “I want to get industry here in Wales working together. We need to get the skills ready now for the big infrastructure projects that are on the horizon.

“These projects are huge, so we all need to work together to show government and client organisations that we’ve got the skills and engineering capabilities. Wales is ready for investment!”

Alix takes over the Regional Chair role from Altrad’s Mark Poole.

Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) Chief Executive Andrew Hockey says the link to industry – through the ECITB’s Board, Council and regional fora – is vitally important.

He said:

“Our regional fora bring industry expertise to our work, ensuring that we truly understand the needs of our businesses while helping us forge better connections across the country.

“Alix is very active in the skills agenda in Wales. Through her role at Rhyal Engineering, she has helped strengthen collaboration across the sector, including through the company’s involvement in Celtico, an alliance of engineering businesses from across Wales. I know she will make an excellent Chair for Wales.

“I’d like to thank Mark for the significant contribution he has made during his time as Chair and for the support he has given to both the team and the wider industry. He has played an instrumental part in supporting skills development across the engineering construction industry.”

Formed in 1998 by Alix’s father, Bob Thomson, Rhyal Engineering has grown to become one of the UK’s leading site-built storage tank and vessel contractors, specialising in the design and construction of new tanks and the refurbishment of existing tanks for the oil and gas, petrochemical, renewable and nuclear sectors.

As Senior Strategy Manager, Alix acts as a critical link between the company’s strategic vision and its day-to-day operations, while championing a culture of continuous learning and development.

After gaining a degree in Business Management, she completed the Institute of Directors Certificate in Company Direction and a City & Guilds Certificate in Project Controls.

Rhyal Engineering is a member of Chambers Wales, the Engineering Construction Industry Association (ECIA) and the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Wales.

As a representative of the business, Alix actively engages with industry stakeholders through these organisations and is a member of the CBI Wales Women in Leadership and Future Leaders working groups.

Alix said:

“Our people are our greatest asset, and we work hard to foster an open and supportive culture where communication flows both ways.

“One of the advantages of being a smaller business is our agility. Our supervisors and managers are highly visible, and everyone knows one another. That creates a strong sense of teamwork and shared purpose.

“We are passionate about developing our people. Some of our former apprentices have progressed into key leadership roles within the business. Their success demonstrates the opportunities available to those who are committed to building a long-term career with us.

“We have invested in apprenticeships for many years, but as the industry evolves, the demand for skilled people continues to grow.

“We are actively involved in the ECITB Scholarship Programme, which provides learners with valuable exposure to a range of engineering disciplines. We work closely with our local college partners to identify talented individuals and provide meaningful work experience opportunities that can lead to rewarding, long-term careers.

“As an industry, we need to do more to promote engineering as an attractive career choice. The energy landscape is changing, and we must ensure the workforce has the transferable skills needed to support the transition from traditional energy sectors into renewables and other emerging industries.”

Rhyal Engineering’s commitment to developing future talent is reflected in its achievement of the highest level of the ECITB Skills and Training Charter, recognising the company’s ongoing investment in skills, training and workforce development.