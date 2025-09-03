New LIBF Relationship Director starts in post

Sally Plant has been appointed as a senior member of the LIBF team, in the newly-created role of Relationship Director for Financial Services

Sally joins LIBF, part of Walbrook Institute London, following four successful years on the CISI’s senior leadership team. At CISI she led the growth of financial planning, the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP™) qualification, and the CISI Educational Trust programmes and latterly the wider UK business development teams. Prior to the CISI, Sally worked at Robur Wealth Management, a partner practice to SJP, having started her early career in fashion.

In this brand-new role, she will be supporting LIBF’s Director of Financial Services, John Somerville, on the growth of the institute’s financial services portfolio. In addition to working with financial services firms of all sizes to raise awareness of LIBF qualifications, Sally will work closely with Walbrook Institute London’s higher education team to promote the wider financial planning profession to younger people. She will start in her new role on Thursday 4 September.

Sally Plant said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Walbrook Institute London at such an exciting time in this new role as LIBF Relationship Director for Financial Services.

“I was particularly interested in this role because of the institute’s long history and deep understanding of financial planning educational needs, combined with its more recent developments into online higher education and EdTech.

“Walbrook is a fast-paced organisation which is making significant investment into its degree, apprenticeship and LIBF professional education courses – there is huge scope to grow, and the structured learning enables a truly bespoke client offer. I am thrilled to be joining and working not just with professional education clients and learners, but also helping students and apprentices taking degree programmes to navigate their career pathways in banking and finance.”

John Somerville, Director of Financial Services at LIBF, part of Walbrook Institute London, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Sally Plant into this newly-created role at LIBF. There are many opportunities coming up in regulated financial advice, alongside a real need to welcome new talent into the sector.

“Sally brings a wealth of expertise and experience into the role, as well as ideas and energy to deliver improvements for our clients and learners. We’re thrilled that she’s joining us.”

LIBF’s Financial Services team manages financial and mortgage advice qualifications such as CeMAP and level 4 and 6 diplomas in Financial Advice, in addition to the Institute’s membership service and UK Statements of Professional Standing.

Walbrook Institute London has recently created two new LIBF Relationship Director positions to support the continued growth of its professional education programmes.

In addition to Sally Plant’s new senior role in the Financial Services team, Jim Saville joined LIBF earlier this year as Relationship Director for Trade & Transaction Banking. Jim works with LIBF’s international & domestic learners and clients on the institute’s specialist trade finance and transaction banking qualifications.