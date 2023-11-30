New Partnership Means New Opportunities for Young People

A special event has been held at Port Vale Football Club to celebrate a new partnership between the club and Stoke on Trent College.

The partnership forms part of a longstanding relationship between the two organisations and includes various joint initiatives including a new course offer designed to raise opportunities for young people in sport, providing the unique ability to gain a qualification alongside developing footballing skills with a professional club.

The event was attended by students from Stoke on Trent College, College Principal and CEO Lisa Capper MBE and their course leaders who joined Chair and Owner of Port Vale Carol Shanahan and from Port Vale to take part in a discussion about their course, their hopes, plans and future ambitions.

As part of the new offer, learners will benefit from the ability to compete at a high level, supporting progression in football alongside their academic qualifications. A fantastic example of this, is the recent success of student Tom Beeby who has been selected for the England Colleges Team. A brilliant and very special opportunity for Tom, the College and Port Vale.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO and Principal of Stoke on Trent College said:

“It was fantastic to be able to officially launch our new offer to provide the education for the team at Port Vale and celebrate the opportunities this brings for young people in Stoke-on-Trent. We are very excited about the prospects for all of the team and Tom’s recent success. With our shared values, the partnership reaches far beyond the football academy and out into community provision – such as healthy eating sessions with the Hubb Foundation, adult learning opportunities and how we will work together to support the Burslem community.”

Students and staff from the College’s Foundation Department also work in close collaboration with Port Vale Football Club, giving a range of learners the opportunity to assist Port Vale on a weekly basis by volunteering each and every Friday. The learners take on a wide range of roles including maintenance and refurbishment duties around the stadium, they also assist on matchdays throughout the season. This unique experience gives learners hands on experience whilst also developing communication skills, confidence and teamwork.

To cement the partnership, a Port Vale FC football was signed by Lisa Capper MBE, CEO and Principal of Stoke on Trent College and Carol Shanahan OBE, Chair and Owner of Port Vale Football Club.

Carol Shanahan OBE, Chair and Owner at Port Vale Football Club said:

“We’re delighted to officially launch the partnership between Port Vale and Stoke on Trent College. Our Education Squad programme provides 16 – 18-year-olds a fantastic college education whilst offering professional football training at our club’s facilities where they can grow not only as players but also people.

“I’m extremely excited about this partnership and our combined efforts will ensure that all of our programmes, including our adult courses, will continue to grow”.

