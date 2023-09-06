New Podcast Launches to Support Young Talent Entering the Media Industry

Media Careers, a new podcast for young people interested in working in the media, launches today across all major platforms.

Industries in the UK and beyond are facing skills shortages; according to the ManpowerGroup Talent Shortage survey (2023), 77% of employers reported difficulty in filling roles.

Breaking down barriers

The Media Careers podcast intends to break down some of the barriers to accessing a career in the media industry by providing inspiration and information for students across secondary schools and in higher education, with direct links to industry professionals and supporting organisations.

The art of the possible

Listeners can expect to hear from professionals across the industry – including Sky, ITV, and Pinewood Studios – on their education and career journey, how they landed their first job and insight into the specific role they’re doing now. The show provides a glimpse behind the scenes and showcases a variety of different jobs in media, as well as the skills and personality traits best suited to them. Media Careers aims to support young people as they enter the world of work and expand their understanding of what’s possible.

Carrie Wootten, Founder of Media Careers, says,

“I’m delighted to be launching this new initiative that continues to build on my previous work, ensuring that we break down barriers and provide opportunities for young people to enter our industry. I’m excited about the top tips and inspiration that my guests share on the podcast and the positive impact this could have on young talent. I am fully aware that young people do not have access to information to help support pathways into our industry. This podcast intends to change that.”

Educators can support Media Careers by sharing information about the podcast with students and young people. Media and industry organisations interested in collaborating should get in touch directly.

Series 1 Episodes

Ep 1: Hope Primus, VOD Schedule Executive, ITV

Ep 2: Sean Williams, Freelance TV Floor Manager

Ep 3: Emily Bergun, Associate Technical Specialist, Sky

Ep 4: Gareth Ellis Unwin, Producer, Bedlam Film Productions

Ep 5: Jonathan Coad, PR Crisis Lawyer, Coad Law

Ep 6: Ria Hebden, TV Presenter

Ep 7: Aradhna Tayal Leach, Managing Director, Radio Academy

Ep 8: Sarah McGettigan, Head of TV, Pinewood Studios

Media Careers plans to expand onto new platforms in future, both virtual and face-to-face, to continue to build the momentum of young and diverse people entering the media industry.

