New skills academy offers free training on Teesside – with 50+ jobs up for grabs

A NEW skills academy that will offer free courses, as well as job opportunities for unemployed people, has been launched on Teesside.

Middlesbrough-based Midas Cladding has partnered with Middlesbrough College Group to develop a dynamic training academy that will take advantage of the opportunities being created on the Teesworks site.

It’s all part of the College’s sector-based work academies, short courses designed to get people back into work. The skills academies include industry-recognised qualifications alongside a guaranteed job interview with a local employer upon completion.

Martin Gilbey is managing director at Midas Cladding, the construction specialists responsible for maintaining the former SSI Steelworks site and keeping it safe ahead of its demolition.

He said: “Typically for these types of opportunities and projects, we’d have to subcontract the work out and that could mean bringing in people from anywhere across the country.

“Through our new skills academy, we’re able to grow our own team and offer opportunities to people right here on Teesside. It’s a win-win.

“We’ve experienced significant growth over the past few years and are looking to create a further 50 jobs – which is why our partnership with the College is so vital.”

Delivered at Middlesbrough College’s industry-leading STEM Centre, the new cladding course lasts up to four weeks and is delivered at regular dates throughout the year.

As well as delivering vital sector-specific skills, the course will also help learners gain vital experience in CV writing, applying for jobs and preparing for interviews – and attending the course won’t interfere with benefits payments.

Alongside the Midas Cladding Skills Academy, the college delivers fully funded sector skills academies in areas including construction, customer service, health and safety, renewable energy, security and welding.

Rachel Gray, assistant principal for adult & community learning and partnerships at Middlesbrough College, said:

“We’re incredibly excited to work with Midas Cladding to offer opportunities to people right here in Tees Valley.

“A lot of people feel that a college is aimed at 16 to 18-year-olds, but we’ve grown the adult learning provision here at Middlesbrough College to ensure we’re supporting people to get the right skills they need to get back into work or to progress in their career.

“Our skills academies are aimed at people with low level skills – including those unemployed or earning less than £27,000. We work with employers to ensure learners have the right skills, knowledge and expertise to not only work on a particular project but forge a lasting career in their chosen industry.”

