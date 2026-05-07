Finalists shortlisted for Cambrian Training Company’s annual awards

Twenty-seven finalists have been selected by an independent judging panel for a leading Welsh work-based learning provider’s prestigious annual awards in June.

The Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of employers, learners and practitioners from across Wales who have excelled in apprenticeship programmes delivered by Welshpool-based Cambrian Training Company and its partners.

Three in each of nine categories are shortlisted for the awards which will be presented at a ceremony to be held at the Metropole Hotel, Llandrindod Wells on June 2.

Through its network of five offices across Wales, Cambrian Training Company is the leading independent provider of apprenticeships to the hospitality and food and drink manufacturing industries.

The company and its partners also deliver leadership and management, retail, business administration, customer service, sustainable resource management, health, social care and early years, barbering and hairdressing and active leisure apprenticeships.

Two workmates at Ysgol Pen Coch, Flint are shortlisted for the Higher Apprentice of the Year award. Assistant headteachers Samantha Stenhoff and Rebecca Kirkpatrick will be up against Chris Prendergast, installations manager at Lloyd Morris Electrical, Wrexham.

Adam Pike, chef de partie at The Pant yr Ochain, Gresford, is competing for the Foundation Apprentice and Outstanding Individual Awards.

The category finalists are:

Foundation Apprentice of the Year: Ashley Watkins, chef de rang at Coldra Court Hotel, Newport, Jacob Doggett, chef de partie at George IV Inn, Cwm-twrch Uchaf, Cwmllynfell and Adam Pike

Apprentice of the Year: Aaron Jones, front of house waiter at Penycae Inn, at Penycae, near Swansea, Ellen Whitehouse, leader and trainer at Bluestone National Park Resort, Narberth and Louise Mead, a personal trainer at Evo Fit, Cross Hands.

Outstanding Individual of the Year: Oliver Addis-Fuller, bar and functions manager at Glyn Clydach Hotel, Neath, Sophie Lawrence, Boots store manager in Whitchurch, Cardiff and Adam Pike.

Practitioner of the Year: Andrew Addis-Fuller and Melanie Canning, hospitality training officers and Sharon Roberts, food and drink manufacturing training officer, all from Cambrian Training Company.

Welsh Ambassador of the Year: Dyfan James, a butcher at Ken Davies Butchers, Crymych; Jasmine Miles, Welsh co-ordinator at Green Giraffe Nursery, Cardiff and Olivia Browning, training officer at Clybiau Plant Cymru Kids’ Clubs, Cardiff.

Small Employer of the Year: KC Accountancy Services, Llanfyllin, Penycae Inn, Penycae, near Swansea and Pontcysllte Chapel Tea Room, Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, Llangollen.

Medium Employer of the Year: Amberleigh Care, Welshpool, Farmers Pantry, Llantwit Major and Ty Llandaff Care Home, Cardiff.

Large Employer of the Year: Farmfoods, pan Wales, Kepak, Merthyr Tydfil and Morrisons, pan Wales.

Faith O’Brien, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, said: ““I’m looking forward to celebrating the remarkable personal journeys of each finalist at next month’s awards ceremony. Every one of them has shown dedication, resilience and growth, and it’s wonderful to see their achievements recognised by the judges. “This event is a chance to honour not only the apprentices and employers, but also the families, colleagues and mentors who have supported them along the way. Together, they demonstrate the vital role apprenticeships play in strengthening the Welsh economy and setting the gold standard for work based learning.”

Cambrian Training