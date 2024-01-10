Newtown College Selected for New York Coaching Role

Newtown College was delighted to partner with Beestera Soccer training to hold a coach recruitment day at Welshpool Football Club with the chance to secure a coaching opportunity in New York for the summer of 2024.

The event organised by Beestera in coordination with Newtown College Sports Lecturer and Welshpool Football Coach Gareth Watkins, attracted eight coaches from across Mid Wales. Each coach had 15 minutes to show their coaching skills after successfully being invited to the event. The assessment was part of the application process in the hope of being offered the opportunity to coach in New York for up to nine weeks in the Summer of 2024. Beestera Soccer offers the most lucrative summer employment package and only selects the highest quality coaches.

Newtown College Sports Lecturer Gareth Watkins said:

“It’s great for young people to have this opportunity and I’m pleased to see several college students among those invited to try out at this event. It’s very rewarding to have a former Newtown College student, Kurtis Smith as one of those involved in the selecting process.”

Gareth went on to thank all the coaches, Beestera Soccer and Welshpool Juniors U10 team for making the event happen.

Kurtis Smith who studied Sport in Newtown College in 2013 is now Head Coach at Beestera and the Senior Women’s Team Coach.

He said:

“Newtown College was the start of my own coaching journey and a huge influence on my decision to pursue coaching football as a career. Ultimately that led me to America in 2017 where I’ve had a fantastic experience, and I’m excited to offer that same opportunity to young coaches in Newtown College and the local community.”

He concluded by saying:

“The day was a huge success. The standard of coaches was brilliant, and we offered positions to four of those who attended the event. We are excited to continue our partnership with the College and plan to make this an annual event. Credit to Gareth and the college team for all they are doing with the students’ coaching development.”

Congratulations to Newtown College student Ethan Rutter who was announced as one of those offered a coaching position in New York for summer 2024. Good luck Ethan.

