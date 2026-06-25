Next Generation of Built Environment Students Take on Railway and Renewable Energy Challenges

Thirty-eight further education students, aged 16-18, from eight colleges across the UK have successfully completed two major scaled infrastructure projects at Constructionarium as part of a pilot programme delivered in partnership with the Built Environment Schools Trust (BEST).

The five-day programme brought together learners from eight further education colleges across the UK, providing them with a unique opportunity to experience the realities of working on a live construction site while applying classroom learning in a practical environment, gaining a deeper understanding of the roles of both professions and trades in the sector.

Working in teams and supported by industry professionals, students delivered two large-scale projects:

BrunelLine – the design and construction of a 90-metre railway installation.

AngliaZero – a seven-metre-high offshore floating wind turbine connected to a residential property, showcasing renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure principles.

The programme culminated on Friday with project presentations and site demonstrations, giving students the opportunity to showcase the technical, teamwork and leadership skills they had developed throughout the week.

Constructionarium’s immersive approach enables learners to experience the full project lifecycle, from planning and design through to construction, testing and handover. The programme is designed to develop not only technical competence but also the personal and employability skills increasingly sought by employers across the built environment sector.

Julia Stevens, Constructionarium’s Chief Exec, said:

“At a time when the industry is facing significant skills and recruitment challenges, we have a responsibility to provide young people with meaningful opportunities to experience construction first-hand. This programme demonstrates how practical, industry-led learning can complement classroom education and help learners build the confidence, technical capability and employability skills needed to succeed in the sector.”

Terry Watts, Chief Executive of Built Environment School Trusts, said:

“The success of this pilot programme highlights the value of giving students direct exposure to the built environment through authentic, hands-on experiences. By bringing together learners, we have enabled them to share knowledge, build new networks and experience the collaborative nature of the industry. Working on projects that mirror real industry challenges gives students a deeper appreciation of the opportunities available within the sector and the skills required to succeed. Our partnership with Constructionarium has created a powerful learning experience that bridges the gap between education and employment, helping to inspire the next generation of construction and infrastructure professionals.”

The pilot programme forms part of the Built Environment Schools Trust’s Programme, which seeks to connect education providers, industry partners and learners to create clear pathways into careers across the built environment sector and bring them to the attention of the next generation of talent.

At a time when construction skills shortages and recruitment challenges are once again making national headlines, programmes such as this demonstrate how industry and education can work together to help address the issue. The collaboration between Constructionarium and BE Schools Trust is designed to move the dial and provide meaningful, hands-on work experience opportunities that open up opportunities within the sector for young people in schools and FE, and to complement the 315 hours of industry placement now required for many further education learners.

By immersing students in real construction projects, learners get to learn about the breadth of opportunity in the sector, gain practical experience and develop confidence. These experiences help bridge the gap between education and employment while supporting employers in developing the future workforce.

As a not-for-profit organisation, Constructionarium is committed to supporting learners from across the UK by providing access to industry-led, experiential learning that develops technical, personal and employability skills. Through partnerships such as this, Constructionarium continues to demonstrate how practical, project-based learning can inspire the next generation of construction and infrastructure professionals while helping the industry address its long-term skills needs.