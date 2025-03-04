North Wales students took on nation’s best at annual skills tournament

LEARNERS and apprentices representing Coleg Cambria and its industry partners shone at this year’s Skills Competition Wales.

Students from across the country descended on University of South Wales’s (USW) Newport Campus for the event, a Welsh Government-funded initiative coordinated by Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales.

In total, up to 120 young people from Cambria took on learners from Bridgend College, Cardiff and Vale College, Coleg Sir Gar, Coleg Y Cymoedd and Coleg Ceredigion, Gower College Swansea and Pembrokeshire College.

The competition covered a wide range of subjects including Carpentry, Coding, Fashion and Design, Welding, Photography, and Culinary Arts.

The results will be revealed at a watch party held at the college’s Yale site in Wrexham on Thursday March 13.

Skills Competition Lead Robert Jones said: “Events like this are a fantastic way for learners to experience pressure, time management and develop transferable skills in a safe, structured and enjoyable environment.

“We are proud of them all for their resilience and determination, they worked really hard and are a credit to the college.”

Among them were Level 2 Brickwork apprentices Connor Dykins and Sam Millar – representing Bagillt Brick Company and Flint-based Millar Construction.

Lecturer Martyn Pearson said: “Both represented the college really well along with Rachelle Griffiths and Deacon Barker, who are on Foundation Level 2 full time – hopefully we can get on the podium as they all performed brilliantly.”

Performing Arts lecturer Vivian Devereux was equally impressed with the efforts of her students.

“I’m amazingly proud of them; It was the Level 1 group’s first performance, and to do so in a 120-seater studio theatre with a full audience and more than 70 miles from home was incredible!” she said.

“The Level 3 Music learners also performed brilliantly and had a great reception from a capacity crowd in the other 450-seater theatre – they were very appreciative.”

Paul Evans, Project Director at the Inspiring Skills Wales project said: “Skills are the foundation of a thriving economy, and competitions like these play a crucial role in developing talent, raising standards, and preparing individuals for successful careers.

“Congratulations to all the competitors for embracing this challenge and striving for excellence in your respective fields.”

At last year’s Skills Competition Wales, Coleg Cambria secured 24 top three places, including five golds, eight silvers and 11 bronze medals.

Receiving gold medals were Leo Jones (Lloyd Morris Electrical Ltd – Electrical Installation), Robert Jones (Airbus – Aeronautical Engineering), Dylan Rosedale-Blackwell (Deeside – Inclusive Skills: Automotive Technology), Mark Wright (International Crusher Solutions Ltd – Construction Metalwork), and Rodrigo Da Silva (Yale – IT Support Technician).