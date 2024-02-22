Northumberland apprentices honoured at inspiring awards event

Northumberland College (@NorthlandColl) apprentices were among those honoured at Education Partnership North East’s (EPNE) inspiring VIP event as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

Held at Sunderland College’s City Campus and hosted by EPNE Chief Executive Ellen Thinnesen, the Business and Apprenticeship Awards were attended by senior leaders from across the North East and beyond.

The evening saw three apprentices from varying industries receive ‘Apprentice of the Year’ from EPNE governor and AkzoNobel’s Manufacturing Director of Decorative Paints Jeff Hope for their outstanding dedication and commitment to their employers.

Molly Burnside, who also collected the ‘Above and Beyond’ prize, was recognised in the Equine category for her work at professional showjumping company MPF Horse Talent in Durham where she has become a reliable and adaptable member of the team.

Starting her equestrian journey at another land-based college which she felt wasn’t the right fit, Molly has developed her riding skills and increased her confidence in meeting new clients and showing off the horses to their full potential. She has also assisted vets and farriers and travels with the horses to clinics and shows.

Christina Foley, owner and director of MPF Horse Talent, added

“We were absolutely thrilled to take part in the apprenticeship awards hosted by Education Partnership North East, it was a such an enjoyable evening. We were extremely proud when our Apprentice Molly Burnside was awarded Overall Apprentice of the Year.

“Northumberland College have provided both Molly and our business with fantastic support during the past year, and it’s so rewarding when a small business can make such a difference in supporting the development of young people by being part of the apprenticeship scheme.”

Apprentice of the Year in the Land based industry was presented to Jonathan Gill, who is studying Horticulture at Kirkley Hall Campus through South Tyneside Council.

Described as ‘outstanding’ by his trainer/assessor Jo Harrigan, Jonathan is very passionate about Horticulture, demonstrating an exceptionally positive attitude towards supporting other apprentices and proving himself to be a diligent, determined, standards driven, all round outstanding apprentice.

Jonathan said: “I’m very grateful to have won the award and thoroughly enjoyed the occasion. It’s nice to be acknowledged for the work I’ve put in.”

Karen Hollender, Social Enterprise Business Manager – Operational Development at South Tyneside Homes added:

“Jonathan is a real credit to himself and South Tyneside Homes. It was lovely to see him receive his award at the well organised awards event.

“South Tyneside Homes and South Tyneside Council would like to thank his lovely assessor Jo and Education Partnership North East for supporting Jonathan and giving him this lovely experience. Well done Jonathan.”

The standout construction apprentice was Sol Miller, who tried his hand at several jobs including farming, plumbing and scaffolding before enrolling on a Diploma in Carpentry and Joinery at Ashington Campus, which he completed in 2021.

He then successfully gained an apprenticeship with Snapback Joinery, passing his end point assessment with a distinction and proving himself to be incredibly hard working, technically talented and professional.

Sol is now working towards his Level 3 apprenticeship which he is due to complete in 2025.

Jordan Arkle, from Snapback Joinery Limited added:

“It was an absolute pleasure to be a part of such a fantastic evening. I’m very proud to have helped our Sol get to the position where he is being recognised throughout the construction programme as the best performing individual.

“We heavily invest our time in Northumberland College in supporting the apprenticeship schemes and this is having a very positive impact on the business and steady growth ensuring quality is kept to a high standard throughout. We look forward to working alongside the college throughout the future.”

In addition to the awards ceremony, guests and stakeholders were served a meal in the critically acclaimed City Bistro restaurant which was prepared and served by Sunderland College’s professional cookery and hospitality students.

Ellen Thinnesen, Chief Executive of EPNE said:

“Hearing why Northumberland College apprentices had won their awards was really moving and it was clear the ceremony and individual recognition meant so much to not only the apprentice and employer, but to parents and family members too.

“It was great to see so many employers attend from across the county and wider North East region in a range of sectors and industries. I am incredibly proud of Northumberland College and hugely grateful to a number of employers who are working together with us to codesign and cocreate mutually beneficial partnerships that make a tangible difference to workforce strategy.”