NPTC Group of Colleges first in Wales to deliver ECITB qualifications

NPTC Group of Colleges has become the first centre in Wales to be approved to deliver ECITB qualifications now available with funding from the Welsh Government via Medr.

In April, the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) Awarding Organisation invited colleges and training centres in Wales to become approved centres to deliver RQF qualifications that had just been officially designated by the Welsh regulator, Qualifications Wales.

Already being delivered in England, three regulated qualifications with mechanical, pipefitting and plating pathways will now be available in Wales following ECITB’s approval for NPTC Group of Colleges to deliver these.

This means the college based in Neath, South Wales, which is one of the largest further education providers in Wales, can now gain funding from the Welsh Government to deliver these engineering construction industry (ECI) qualifications.

The qualifications and pathways NPTC can deliver are:

ECITB Level 2 Diploma in Supporting the Installation of Engineering Construction Plant and Systems (RQF) – mechanical fitting, pipefitting and plating

ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Construction Maintenance (RQF) – mechanical

ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Installing Engineering Construction Plant and Systems (RQF) – mechanical fitting, pipefitting and plating

Mark Dacey, Chief Executive of NPTC Group of Colleges, said:

“This milestone is more than a first for Wales – it’s a statement of intent.

“We’re investing in people, in potential and in the future of our industry. Becoming an ECITB approved centre means we can empower individuals to grow their careers and help employers build resilient, future-ready teams. It’s a proud moment, and just the beginning of what we aim to achieve.

“This landmark approval positions NPTC Group of Colleges at the forefront of engineering construction training in Wales and we look forward to working with our partners to shape the future of the industry.

“This achievement brings exciting opportunities for individuals and employers across the region. For individuals, ECITB qualifications offer enhanced employability, clearer career progression pathways and increased confidence through the validation of their skills.

“Our employers will benefit from a more skilled and qualified workforce, improved quality and consistency, and increased competitiveness in both national and global markets. These qualifications are designed to meet the evolving demands of the industry, helping businesses stay ahead of technological and operational changes.”

The ECITB Awarding Organisation develops and quality assures regulated qualifications in England, Wales and Scotland, covering craft, technical and professional and management disciplines.

ECITB qualifications enable learners to demonstrate the specific skills, knowledge and behaviours needed to perform a particular role as set out by National Occupational Standards (NOS).

Denise Edens, Head of the ECITB Awarding Organisation, said:

“NPTC Group of Colleges becoming an approved centre is great news for skills development in Wales, especially with the planned growth in infrastructure across the country.

“These qualifications are the only ones designed specifically for engineering construction to meet the needs of employers and the wider industry.

“By working with industry, ECITB qualifications are valued by employers because they deliver the skills industry needs and offer development opportunities to staff across a wide range of engineering construction roles.”