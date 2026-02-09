NSCG Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week 2026

National Apprenticeship Week, taking place from 9th – 15th February, brings together businesses, apprentices and education providers to celebrate the vital contribution apprentices make to organisations and the wider economy.

Apprenticeships play a significant role within the Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) community. Each year, NSCG supports the training of more than 1,500 apprentices and works in partnership with around 850 employers across both local and national sectors, with the College’s apprenticeship results sitting 13% above the national average.

The College is also 1 of 13 Apprenticeship Expert Providers and is one of only two providers in the region to be rated Ofsted Outstanding, with the high achievement rate placing NSCG in the top 5% of colleges in England for learners aged 16-18.

To mark National Apprenticeship Week, NSCG is inviting its students to the Big Apprenticeship Expo, in collaboration with the Staffordshire Partnership Network. The Expo offers students the opportunity to meet apprenticeship providers, explore career pathways, develop employability skills and gain inspiration for their future.

Two events will be hosted across the region, with the Stoke-on-Trent event taking place at the Bet365 Stadium on 10th February, followed by the Stafford event at the Beaconside Conference Centre on 11th February 2026.

The event will begin with a dedicated session in the lecture theatre, where students will be introduced to a range of apprenticeship pathways and equipped with essential employability skills to help them make the most of the day.

Following this, students will move into the event hall, where they will have the opportunity to speak directly with providers from further education colleges and independent training providers.

NSCG has also published its brand new 2026 edition of the Apprenticeship Magazine, an annual publication aimed at prospective apprentices. The magazine offers CV advice, real-life case studies providing an insight into life as an apprentice, and a dedicated guide for parents, answering common questions and offering guidance on how to support their young apprentice.

Raziya Akhtar, Engineering Operative Apprentice with EA Spaces Ltd, features in the magazine and discusses her experiences as an apprentice, particularly touching on being a female in a male-led sector. Raziya said:

“To anyone considering an apprenticeship, I would say definitely go for it. The assessors and your teams are really supportive, and I feel like the best way to improve yourself is becoming valuable: I believe knowledge is power and the best investment is in yourself.”

Raziya’s full interview is available to read in the 2026 Apprenticeship Magazine.

Jane Tunnicliff, Director of Apprenticeships at NSCG, said:

“National Apprenticeship Week is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the wide range of apprenticeship pathways available and the positive impact they have on both learners and employers. Apprenticeships enable individuals to gain real workplace experience, develop valuable skills and progress confidently into long-term careers, and we’re proud to support so many learners and businesses through our apprenticeship provision at NSCG.”