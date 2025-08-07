One in four A-level students choose apprenticeships over university as priorities shift

As students await their A-level results, Prospects at Jisc reveals a growing trend towards more school leavers choosing apprenticeships over university with traditional academic routes no longer viewed as essential for career success.

The survey found that full-time university study remains the most popular path for A-level students, but its popularity has declined to 52%, down from 59% in 2022, and there is growing confidence in alternative routes. 25% are planning to take an apprenticeship this year, up from 15% in 2022.

When asked why they were not choosing university, students were less worried about the cost of university (38% – drop from 51% in 2024) and more motivated by the immediate financial and practical gains of alternative routes.

More than half of students said they wanted to start earning money straight away (51%), up from 40% last year, and 39% believed they can receive better training through a job or apprenticeship, up from 28%.

The new analysis is from Prospects Early Careers Survey, which explored the aspirations and experiences of more than 4,000 students and graduates.

It found that while the appeal of ‘earn while you learn’ options are clearly on the rise, the perception that a university degree is crucial for a successful career is waning, reflecting a significant shift in the factors influencing young people’s aspirations and decision-making as they consider their next steps after A-levels.

This year, 39% of students said they believe they can have a good career without going to university, compared to 36% in 2024 and 32% in 2022.

The trend is also reflected in the decisions of A-level students who had opted for university. Students were less motivated by long-term career prospects than before, with 35% citing it as a major factor, down from 46% last year.

Passion for a subject (71% of prospective university students were largely influenced by this) and the long-term higher earning potential of university (35%, up from 31% in 2024) have the biggest lure for students opting for this route.

In the short-term, money features as their biggest concern with just over half worried about the cost of living (51%) and tuition fees (52%) involved in going to university.

Chris Rea, early careers expert at Prospects commented:

“Today’s students are making more informed and independent choices about their futures. Whether driven by rising living costs, a desire to earn sooner, or confidence in the quality of on-the-job training, young people are increasingly open to diverse paths. They no longer view university as the only, or even the best, route to career success.

“Yet it’s a competitive and changing jobs market and university offers valuable opportunities to develop potential and stand out. It’s a particularly useful option for those who are less certain about what they’d like to do, and those whose goals align with higher education. It’s more important than ever that students have access to high-quality, impartial careers advice to help them explore all options and make the best decision for their individual aspirations.”