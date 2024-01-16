Options Skills Train Over 700 People on Heat Pump Technology With Heat Training Grant

Since the launch of the Heat Training Grant, Options Skills has successfully delivered training to over 700 experienced gas engineers in air-source and ground-source heat pumps. Paving the way for individuals to enhance their skills and knowledge in their installation and maintenance.

The government-funded project was introduced to train 6,000 qualified heat pump installers in England. A £5 million grant was provided to give experienced gas engineers the chance to gain heat pump training, with each person receiving £500 towards the cost.

Options Skills, a leading accredited training provider renowned for its specialist courses in gas, electrics and renewables, was identified as a preferred training provider for the scheme. With 10 years of experience, they provide training in the North West, West Midlands and South East regions.

Since the introduction of the grant in July 2023, Options Skills has successfully delivered training to 743 people, making significant strides towards the 6,000 target.

To achieve the UK Government’s target to be Net Zero by 2050, more professionals will need to be trained to install and maintain energy efficiency measures such as insulation and low-carbon technologies. The introduction of heat pumps as a source to power the heating in our homes is part of achieving this target.

Giving the existing workforce access to cost-effective and quality training is essential. The course by Options Skills is delivered by their very own, experienced instructors. They have been trained to high industry standards and typically have relevant industry experience themselves.

The course is accredited by LCL Awards, one of the Building Services Engineering (BSE) sectors’ foremost certification bodies. They are accredited by the esteemed United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), guaranteeing that trainees are receiving instruction that is both rigorous and meets industry standards.

To find out more about Options Skills free heat pump training choices, please visit here. Or call 0800 802 1306.

Published in