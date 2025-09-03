Outstanding Ofsted Sweep For JGA Group

Provider of apprenticeships and funded training JGA Group has been given a resounding vote of confidence by government body Ofsted, which has judged it to be Outstanding in all parts and aspects of its provision.

The report comments “Learners and apprentices are highly motivated and ambitious, and enjoy their learning… Tutors and coaches constantly encourage their learners and apprentices to aim high and to believe they can achieve their goals and overcome their barriers to learning.”

Ofsted also praised the relevance of curriculum, responsiveness to stakeholder needs and expert teaching. Our tutors, coaches and assessors are all industry specialists and as such our learners gain substantial knowledge and skills because of the expert way they work with employers. Learners benefit from an extensive range of high-quality additional resources to broaden their skills and knowledge, including a well-resourced online learning zone.

Many learners make use of resources to help with their mental health and well-being as well as tips and techniques to help them study. They view professional webinars by guest speakers and a range of careers information. As a result, they widen their knowledge and clearly understand the career opportunities available to them and how to progress to their next steps.

Why it matters

JGA’s Outstanding rating reflects more than academic excellence. It signals a commitment to:

Building inclusive, future-ready workforces

Supporting learners with lived experience or additional needs

Delivering measurable impact for employers and communities

Collaborating with stakeholders to shape responsive, sector-specific training

This is what some of JGA’s learners have to say:

“I love that when I’m in JGA seminars, I’m often able to relate what I’m learning to what I’ve already done at work and vice versa. I already feel like I’ve learnt so much…” Janet Oyedemi, former PR & Comms apprentice at the Walt Disney Company

“The training has made a profound difference to my life, both professionally and personally. Since securing my role at Drool Productions, I’m not only working in a job I love but also feeling much happier overall.” Alice, “Get into Film & TV” training participant

Managing Director Richard Goodwin comments

“In 2014 JGA was graded ‘Requires Improvement’ by Ofsted, so the new ‘Outstanding’ judgement and our learners’ high achievement is the culmination of more than 10 years of hard work developing processes in a very human-centred way.”

“Thank you to Quality & Performance Director Lisa MacCormac, who was our nominee, and everyone else who has been involved in our journey.”