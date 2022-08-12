Partnership upskills Carlisle tenants

Two learners from Carlisle have been improving their skills to help them find a new job, following support from PHX Training and social housing provider Riverside.

Eva Siniak from Botcherby and Juwellyn Cloete who lives in the city centre have both taken up training courses with the provider based on Victoria Place.

Both Eva and Juwellyn live in Riverside properties and were encouraged to take up the courses as part of a partnership to help local communities upskill to find jobs.

Eva was able to complete a business administration course, while Juwellyn has qualified in mental health first aid.

“I learned that it is possible to complete courses through PHX Training and I got in the centre within a few days of me replying to the message. One of the courses that stood out to me was Business Administration, which I thought was a good opportunity to gain new experience and would allow me to apply for a job in an office-based workplace”, said Eva.

Juwellyn added: “Psychology is a strong interest of mine and mental health and psychology correspond with each other. The course from PHX Training was good benefitted me because it was free, which makes it easy to access for people who struggle with money but also want to get qualifications.”

Andy Hill, Riverside: “The Key role of our Employment & Training service is to offer our customers the opportunity to gain employment or attend training locally through our support.

“Our link with PHX Training has allowed us to refer our customers for accredited training and one to one employment advice. We have had great success working closely with PHX as a valued local partner in Carlisle and we were delighted to support our latest customers with accredited training to enhance their employment opportunities”

Briony Fawcett, managing director at PHX Training, added: “We’re supporting thousands of people across the North West to complete new qualifications which make them more employable, either to get back into work or simply extend themselves. Our courses are tailored for individual such as Eva and Jullewyn so they can be completed in a training centre or at home, and around other jobs, caring or looking after children.

“The most difficult step in training is walking through the door or making that first phone call, but our welcoming staff will support you all the way.”

The Journey2Work support from PHX Training helps anybody in Cumbria and Lancashire to create a training plan and complete qualifications aimed to find a job. In addition to the training courses, learners can also access support around CV writing and interview techniques.

PHX Training has centres in Blackpool, Barrow, Carlisle, Morecambe and Preston to help people complete training courses to help them back into work.

In addition to support with the Government’s Restart scheme, PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives including adult skills – Maths, English and vocational courses, NEET (not in education, employment or training) and employability contracts.

Published in