Passion to Inspire Upskill Day – The Inspiration of Food and Service

A very special day planned – and a fantastic Culinary Journey with Michelin Star Chefs

We can invite 16 colleges (1 lecturer and 3 Students )to be live with us- thanks to Sheffield College a blind draw for invites 11 am on 20th September 2022 via Twitter

Question the Chefs Inspiration, Innovation and imagination with Service and wine matches – THE FULL MONTY

We will have access for over 1,200 plus students to join us online and 2 weeks before the event – we will share all the recipes– and on the day we can accept questions

The lecturers / students can cook live with us online and have a fantastic experience

Wine matches – Foraging – Farming – Chocolate – Service

Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved – Passion – News and Updates

Published in