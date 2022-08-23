Passion to Inspire Upskill Day – The Inspiration of Food and Service
A very special day planned – and a fantastic Culinary Journey with Michelin Star Chefs
We can invite 16 colleges (1 lecturer and 3 Students )to be live with us- thanks to Sheffield College a blind draw for invites 11 am on 20th September 2022 via Twitter
Question the Chefs Inspiration, Innovation and imagination with Service and wine matches – THE FULL MONTY
We will have access for over 1,200 plus students to join us online and 2 weeks before the event – we will share all the recipes– and on the day we can accept questions
The lecturers / students can cook live with us online and have a fantastic experience
Wine matches – Foraging – Farming – Chocolate – Service
Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved
