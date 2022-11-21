College celebrates the 15th anniversary of Global Entrepreneurship Week

Barnsley College students have had the opportunity to take part in a range of workshops with a panel of guest speakers, including TikTok sensation Jake Richings as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW).

The workshops coincided with the 15th annual Global Entrepreneurship Week, a campaign to promote enterprise and entrepreneurship.

Jake Richings, TikTok sensation, keynote speaker, mentor and workshop facilitator spoke about his personal journey into motivational speaking. He explained how students can find their passion by exploring a number of pathways, taking the time to have meaningful work experience and do thorough research. In addition, Jake discussed how important it is to be able to expect and accept setbacks and learn from the experiences.

Students also heard from Andy Callard, Enterprise Coach at Sheffield Hallam University. He spoke about the characteristics of an entrepreneur, the difference between courage and confidence and explored ways young people can be supported through their enterprise journey.

Andy said:

“Global Entrepreneurship Week throws a spotlight on the power of enterprise and being enterprising. This week has enabled students at Barnsley College to develop enterprising skills and attributes which will stand them in good stead no matter what they choose to do in their future careers.”

Lee Perks, Enterprise Team Leader at Barnsley College, added:

“The College is delighted to be a part of the 15th annual Global Entrepreneurship Week. By connecting established entrepreneurs and businesses with practical expert support and success stories, we hope to inspire students to flourish and grow.”

Students heard from a number of other guests throughout the week including Sarah Hogan, Information Officer from Business and Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC) and Barnsley Entrepreneur Nathan Winch, CEO of Winch & Co.

Students at Barnsley College have a wealth of support available to them if they wish to set up their own business from iTrust, a joint venture with Barnsley Chronicle and The Business Village. Students who receive support from iTrust have access to an array of information and guidance including mentoring from the College’s Enterprise team, The Prince’s Trust, industry specialists and local businesses.

The scheme can also provide students with a start-up grant of up to £250 to launch a new business and will continue to support students up to three years after they leave the college.

