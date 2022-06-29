Guildford College student wins a national hairdressing competition

A hairdressing student from Guildford College has styled his way to success by winning a national hairdressing competition.

Muhammed Ali, 31, from Farnham, won the Men’s category and was crowned the overall winner in the Inspire Hairdressing Photography Challenge 2022.

The annual competition was organised by the Inspire Young People Charity, which design events and competitions to challenge students, which are not only fun but also relevant to the skills that are needed in the workplace, using role models as a motivating force.

To enter the competition, Muhammed submitted a photo of his hairstyles. On Monday 20 June, Muhammed was one of the 20 students from the Stoke Road campus who made it through to the final of the competition.

Muhammed, who is studying Level 2 Hairdressing at Guildford College, described how he created his winning hairstyle.

He said: “I’m really surprise that I won as I didn’t expect it!

“I did an African fade style with a design of the side. I used the Afro sponge to give it some texture. I faded the beard in to give it more shape.”

The final took place on Monday 20 June, at Activate Learning’s Reading College, featuring finalists from further education colleges and apprentices. All of the entries were judged by, and professional hairdresser Errol Douglas MBE, who is a patron of the charity.

As part of his prize, Muhammed will do a day’s work experience placement with professional hairdresser Errol Douglas MBE.

Errol is an award-winning hairdresser who is globally recognised for his fashion-forward collections and photographic work. In summer 1998, Errol opened the Errol Douglas salon in London’s Belgravia Village.

In 2008, he was awarded an MBE by the Queen for his unprecedented skills and his unrivalled education and services for inspiring young hairdressers.

Muhammed also received a certificate, goody bag and an Amazon voucher.

“I feel nervous but excited to do work experience with Errol Douglas. I’m looking forward to learning a few new things.

“Taking part in the competition helped me with colouring. My other photo was a Caucasian style, so I bleached the hair, faded the beard and did a skin fade on the side.”

Errol Douglas, Hairdresser and Judge for the Inspire Hairdressing Photography Competition, said:

“The Inspire Hairdressing Photography Competition is dear to my heart. It is a great platform for young up-and-coming hairdressers to get into the competition arena.

“Competitions are great at pinpointing and designating your skill. For example, cutting men’s hair, bridal, a whole multitude of hairdressers’ style.”

Julie Barnett, Hairdressing tutor at Guildford College, said:

“We are all so proud of Muhammed, he has worked incredibly hard this year and we know he is going to go on and do great things in the industry. I will watch his career progress with interest and pride!”

